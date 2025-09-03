Japan’s Human-Sized 5-Finger Robot Hand ‘CR Hand’ Now Available Internationally for $2,000

The CR Hand, a human-sized 5-finger robot hand, shown next to a human hand for scale.

CR Hand, a human-sized 5-finger robot hand, is now available worldwide for $2,000, designed for research, education, and robotics innovation.

SHIROI, CHIBA, JAPAN, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curious Robotics Announces International Launch of the Human-Sized 5-Finger Robot Hand “CR Hand”Curious Robotics Inc. has officially launched international sales of its 5-finger, 6-degree-of-freedom robot hand, CR Hand. Previously released in Japan, CR Hand is now available to customers worldwide at a price of $2,000, offering researchers and educators an affordable, human-sized 5-finger robot hand designed for realistic interaction and advanced experimentation.Unlike many existing robotic hands that are either oversized or simplified, CR Hand is truly life-sized. Measuring only 172 mm from the wrist mount to the fingertip, it replicates the proportions of a human hand with remarkable fidelity. All six motors and the control board are housed within the compact body. By simply connecting a USB cable and power supply, users can begin operating the hand immediately.Through the use of high-precision FDM 3D printing, Curious Robotics has achieved a dramatic cost reduction compared to conventional robotic hands, delivering advanced hand robotics at an unprecedented price point. This makes CR Hand accessible to universities, laboratories, and innovators worldwide.Key Features- 13 joints and 6 motors provide a wide range of realistic movements.- Capable of both precise pinching and powerful grasping.- Spring-loaded joints allow flexible interaction and help prevent damage during collisions.- Detachable fingertips (secured with M2 screws) enable users to experiment with various sensors and surface materials.Technical Specifications- Weight: 326 g- Operating Voltage: 6 V- Maximum Actuator Force: 18 N per fingerIdeal for Research and EducationCR Hand is designed as a versatile platform for exploring human-robot interaction, manipulation research, and robotics education. As a robot hand for research and education , its life-sized design allows researchers to simulate real-world grasping tasks, while the modular fingertip system supports experimentation with tactile sensors, new materials, and innovative control strategies.By offering CR Hand at $2,000, Curious Robotics lowers cost barriers and empowers more institutions to accelerate learning and discovery in robotics programs, from university classrooms to advanced laboratories.Availability and ContactCR Hand is now available for international order at $2,000.For quotations, orders, or further inquiries, please contact:admin@curious-robotics.comAbout Curious Robotics Curious Robotics CR Hand is developed by Curious Robotics Inc., a company dedicated to creating innovative robotic solutions with a focus on accessibility and human-robot interaction. By combining compact design, cost efficiency, and robust functionality, the company empowers researchers and educators worldwide to advance the field of robotics.

Introduction of CR Hand

