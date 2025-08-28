Evoraa Healthcare Opens Kingston Wellness Retreat - State-of-the-Art Mental Health Treatment Center in Kingston, Georgia

State-of-the-art residential treatment center on 12-acre campus features innovative amenities designed to enhance therapeutic outcomes.

KINGSTON, GA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evoraa Healthcare is proud to announce the grand opening of Kingston Wellness Retreat, its new residential mental health treatment center in Kingston, Georgia. The comprehensive facility, situated on a sprawling 12-acre campus, represents a significant advancement in mental health care delivery for the region, offering a healing environment that combines clinical excellence with thoughtfully designed amenities.The new treatment center features 40 residential beds in a retreat-style setting specifically designed to promote recovery and wellness. The facility's unique approach to mental health treatment incorporates both evidence-based therapeutic interventions and recreational amenities that support the overall well-being of residents."Kingston Wellness Retreat is proud to serve as a place of healing and renewal for our community. Our mission is to provide evidence-based care in a setting that fosters safety, dignity, and holistic well-being.," said Jason Flaig, Regional Executive Director at Evoraa Healthcare. "Our new facility represents our commitment to providing comprehensive, compassionate care in an environment that truly supports healing and recovery."Distinctive Features and Amenities- On-site movie theater providing recreational therapy opportunities and community building activities- Therapeutic sauna facilities supporting wellness and stress reduction as part of holistic treatment approaches- Expansive 12-acre natural campus offering outdoor therapeutic spaces and recreational areas- 40 comfortable residential beds in a homelike environment that promotes healingThe opening of this facility addresses the growing need for quality residential mental health services in Georgia. The center will serve individuals requiring intensive therapeutic support while providing the structure and safety of a residential environment."Every program we offer is designed to support individuals in their recovery journey and to promote long-term wellness," added Flaig. "We remain deeply committed to advancing high standards of care and ensuring every guest receives the support they need to thrive."About Evoraa HealthcareEvoraa Healthcare is a network of treatment centers for mental health and addiction treatment in Georgia and Tennessee. With multiple locations across both states, Evoraa Healthcare has established itself as a trusted provider of comprehensive behavioral health services, offering specialized programs tailored to meet diverse treatment needs. Each Evoraa Healthcare facility is designed to provide a therapeutic environment that promotes healing and recovery. The organization's commitment to clinical excellence is demonstrated through its use of evidence-based treatment modalities, highly trained clinical staff, and innovative approaches to mental health and addiction recovery.Kingston Wellness Retreat represents the newest addition to Evoraa Healthcare's expanding network, bringing the organization's proven treatment philosophy and high standards of care to the Kingston community and surrounding areas.

