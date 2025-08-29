Nerds 2 The Rescue Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Nerds 2 The Rescue, a leading managed service provider based in Australia.

This partnership will help Nerds 2 The Rescue’s clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Nerds 2 The Rescue has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"After just one month of implementing EasyDMARC into its managed IT service framework, Nerds 2 The Rescue reports a significant improvement in email security and operational efficiency across internal systems and client environments. EasyDMARC has addressed several long-standing pain points in our workflows and client domains," said Chris Keegan, Founder/Director at Nerds 2 The Rescue. "From enhanced email authentication to streamlined DMARC policy enforcement, the platform has quickly become a cornerstone of our cybersecurity offerings".



"We are thrilled to welcome Nerds 2 The Rescue to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Nerds 2 The Rescue

Nerds 2 The Rescue specializes in delivering end-to-end IT and ICT solutions trusted by leading organizations across Australia. With a local footprint and national recognition, the company’s services are built on reliability, innovation, and personalized support. Nerds 2 The Rescue manages IT needs so clients can focus on what drives their business forward.

www.nerds2therescue.com.au

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyzer, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com

