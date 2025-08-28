CorEthos Inc. Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with CorEthos Inc., a leading managed service provider based in the USA.

This partnership will help CorEthos to protect its clients' email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, CorEthos Inc. has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"Partnering with EasyDMARC has streamlined our onboarding process significantly. What used to take hours can now be done in under an hour thanks to the seamless Cloudflare integration and intuitive platform. It allows us to deliver immediate value to our clients by improving deliverability and domain protection from day one," said Chandler Cutler, Founder & Principal at CorEthos Inc.

"We are thrilled to welcome CorEthos Inc. to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About CorEthos Inc.

CorEthos Inc. is a communications consultancy and managed service provider that integrates strategy, CRM, and digital systems to help businesses scale with purpose. Based just outside Ottawa, the company partners with values-driven organizations to optimize their tech stacks and messaging—from internal alignment to external marketing—ensuring that every touchpoint reflects a cohesive, high-performing culture.

www.corethos.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyzer, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com

