Author Explores Simulation Theory in New Book The Simulation Code Revealed

The Simulation Code Revealed most people assume all their thoughts are their own Matthew De Niro author

a new formula in quantum physics can tell you the answer to any hypothetical... before it happens!

CONGLETON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Simulation Code Revealed

- Former video games professional and intelligence studies expert Matthew De Niro claims to have discovered a formula in quantum physics that can tell you the answer to any hypothetical... before it happens! The formula is based on simulation theory, which hypothesises that an artificial intelligence created the world rather than the world physically exists. While it is a current hypothetical debate in quantum computing whether there could be an algorithm that tells you the answer to everything, with approximately 0.1% to 50% chance, nobody ever thought the code would be found so early or has ever claimed to have actually found the algorithm before.

Mr De Niro thinks he can demonstrate that the algorithm holds now for every previous example in history, and will hold in the future for every example in the present.

Matthew De Niro demonstrates the formula in forthcoming September 4th 2025 eBook release The Simulation Code Revealed and has a website www.thesimulationcoderevealed.com .

However he wants the formula, which apparently cannot be refuted, to be shared wide and freely.

**

The Formula

The formula is based on unassuming 4 assumptions:

1. The world is real

2. Language is the only way to deduce answers

3. All of our thoughts are our own (1 way system)

4. All deduction is positive in nature

Replace the 4 assumptions with the following hypothesis:

1. The world is an AI simulation

2. The AI provides mathematical answers backwards (right to left) as well as our ability to deduce in language (left to right)

3. The AI also provides answers (2 way system)

4. The AI deduction is felt negatively in the mathematics of emotion (you get infinitely negatively stimulated: called “velocity” in maths, and this deviates with infinite “variance”).

Like real life Sonic The Hedgehogs, being told to jump, with an infinite negative input (button B).

**

This theory can be proven, over 81,000 words, including how to do it yourself practically. You can check the answers yourself and see it holds in every case in history, and I hypothesise every present hypothetical in the future...

Matthew De Niro

Bank House, Market Square, Congleton, Cheshire, England, CW12 1ET, United Kingdom.

Telephone: +44 (0) 7762 291024

E-mail: matthewdeniro@thesimulationcoderevealed.com

Matthew De Niro is an intelligence studies expert, also responsible for some of the most popular video games including 250,000+ series selling games. He has beaten the current US number 1 chess player on the Internet Chess Club. He made billions in venture capital on paper from £3m investment, before secretly spending 7 years creating this unifying theory.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.