PriceHubble launches new Lead Calling AI Agent to automate real estate and mortgage lead qualification

PriceHubble launches its Lead Calling AI Agent

Developed for estate agents and mortgage specialists, PriceHubble's brand new Lead Calling AI Agent automates early-stage lead engagement through phone calls.

By combining industry data with generative AI and automation, we provide workflow solutions that directly improve efficiency and customer engagement and drive ROI.” — Stefan Heitmann, CEO & co-founder, PriceHubble

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PriceHubble, the leading provider of property data solutions, announces the launch of its new Lead Calling AI Agent today. Developed for estate agents and mortgage specialists, the solution automates early-stage lead engagement through phone calls, enabling sales teams to focus on high-potential opportunities and close deals faster.The release builds on the success of PriceHubble’s AI Agents Suite , introduced earlier this year, and addresses one of the industry’s biggest challenges: the high cost of wasted time on unqualified or fake leads.PriceHubble’s new Lead Calling AI Agent delivers measurable results in real estate and mortgage lead qualification:- Faster engagement – the agent calls new leads immediately after they submit a request and retries if unanswered, ensuring prospects are contacted when they are most responsive.- Higher lead quality – it automatically verifies contact details, intent, timelines, and property specifics, removing low-intent or fake leads from the pipeline.- Greater revenue impact – by prioritising high-quality leads and logging outcomes directly into CRMs, it enables sales professionals to spend their time on opportunities that are most likely to convert, driving more deals and higher revenue.“Sales teams spend a significant amount of time chasing unqualified leads. Our Lead Calling AI Agent eliminates that effort by ensuring only serious, motivated prospects enter the pipeline. What’s more, the conversations sound natural and human-like — a quality many once doubted, but which is a reality today,” says Loeiz Bourdic, Chief Product Officer at PriceHubble. “This combination of efficiency and authenticity allows agencies and brokers to allocate resources more effectively and convert high-quality leads faster.”“The launch of our new Lead Calling AI Agent is another step in putting AI to work on real, day-to-day challenges in the property, mortgage and financial planning sector,” adds Dr. Stefan Heitmann, CEO and founder of PriceHubble. “By combining industry data with generative AI and automation, we provide workflow solutions that directly improve efficiency and customer engagement and drive ROI.”Purpose-built for real estate and mortgage enquiries, the agent combines industry-specific training with natural, human-like conversations. It is fully adaptable to local markets and business processes, ensuring both quality and relevance.The AI Lead Calling Agent is available immediately to PriceHubble clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.