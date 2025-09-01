Nine Degree Wins "Best Integrated Marketing Campaign" at ET Rajasthan Business Awards 2025

Nine Degree at Economic Times Rajasthan Business Awards.

India-based Nine Degree recognized at ET Rajasthan Business Awards 2025 for driving luxury real estate brand growth through holistic, multi-channel campaigns.

This award reflects our philosophy - marketing is not about adding more channels, it’s about creating seamless conversations that move people and markets. Integration isn’t tactical, it’s strategic.” — Ashwani Mohan - Founder & CEO at Nine Degree

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nine Degree , a leading real estate marketing and brand consultancy headquartered in India, has been honored with the Best Integrated Marketing Campaign award at the ET Rajasthan Business Awards 2025. The recognition underscores Nine Degree’s expertise in building real estate brands and delivering measurable growth through holistic, multi-channel marketing strategies.Redefining Integrated Marketing in RajasthanThe award celebrates campaigns that bring together multiple platforms - digital, print, social, OOH, PR, and experiential - into a unified narrative. Nine Degree stood out for its ability to orchestrate synergy across mediums while maintaining consistent messaging, measurable outcomes, and cultural relevance."This award reflects our philosophy - marketing is not about adding more channels, it’s about creating seamless conversations that move people and markets. Integration isn’t tactical, it’s strategic," said Ashwani Mohan, Founder & CEO at Nine Degree.The Sawai BenchmarkThe winning campaign was Nine Degree’s work on Sawai by Akshat and Meel , a high-end residential project launched in Jaipur. In a tier-2 market with no prior benchmarks for ₹20 crore+ apartments, Nine Degree designed and executed a full-spectrum strategy:Brand Creation: Naming, positioning, and narrative developed from scratch.Channel Integration: Print jackets in The Times of India, premium OOH, invite-only experiences, artisan-led events, and digital-first storytelling through Meta, Google, and Instagram.PR & Content: National coverage in Fortune India, The Hindu, and Business Standard.Measurement: End-to-end tracking through UTM tags, CRM funnels, and offline attribution.The outcome: ₹800 Cr+ in sales on a 0.12% marketing spend, 60% inventory sold within a year (versus an industry standard of 25%), and engagement metrics exceeding benchmarks across every channel.Nine Degree’s Growing ImpactWhile Sawai became a real estate benchmark, the recognition extends to Nine Degree’s larger role in reshaping how real estate brands in India - and beyond - approach integrated marketing. The consultancy has consistently delivered numerous campaigns that combine strategy with creativity, whether for luxury real estate or middle and lower income community living.Key differentiators of Nine Degree’s approach include:Brand-Led Growth: Building identities that last, not just campaigns that fade.Integrated Execution: Ensuring offline, digital, and experiential channels work as one.Measurable ROI: Embedding analytics, CRM, and funnel attribution into every plan.Cultural Relevance: Crafting campaigns rooted in local identity yet globally aspirational."The Rajasthan market has matured, and so have its ambitions. Our clients today want campaigns that build brand equity and deliver pipeline, not vanity. This award validates our ability to meet that ambition with discipline, creativity, and measurable impact," added Priyadarshini Soni, Partner and COO, Nine Degree.About Nine DegreeNine Degree is a Jaipur-based real estate marketing and brand consultancy with a growing footprint across India and international markets. Known for its result-driven work, Nine Degree combines storytelling, design, and demand generation to deliver brand-led growth. Its portfolio spans advisory, creative lab offerings, and technology-driven marketing solutions.With this award, Nine Degree cements its reputation as a consultancy capable of setting new benchmarks in integrated marketing, particularly in emerging markets where the stakes - and the opportunities - are high.For more information, visit www.ninedegree.in

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.