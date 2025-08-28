Space Biodiversity Preservation Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Space Biodiversity Preservation Market Be By 2025?

The market size for space biodiversity preservation has witnessed rapid growth in the past few years. The sector is predicted to expand from $3.02 billion in 2024 to $3.34 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The historical growth has been driven by factors such as an escalation in the number of space missions, increased funding for biotechnological research, a surge in international cooperation, enhanced satellite remote sensing capabilities, and a growing demand for planetary protection.

The market size of space biodiversity preservation is forecasted to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, reaching $4.94 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in government funding, a surge in space-based seed banks, an escalation in international treaties, an uplift in space agriculture research, and an expansion in citizen science projects. The upcoming period is likely to witness significant trends such as technological evolutions, advancements in the field of remote sensing technology, the incorporation of artificial intelligence, progress in satellite network technology, and refinement in microgravity research platforms.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Space Biodiversity Preservation Market Landscape?

The growth of the space biodiversity preservation market looks set to be fuelled by escalating investments in space missions. These ventures, which are responsible for deploying spacecraft or satellites beyond our planet's atmosphere, focus on exploration, research, or technological advancement. Their growth is being driven by the desire to discover advanced technologies that can enhance national security, boost scientific discovery, and create economic opportunities. The expansion of investments in these missions helps safeguard space biodiversity by facilitating the invention of technologies and habitats that secure and explore life in alien settings. As indicated by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a US-based autonomous agency, in March 2024, NASA's budget is anticipated to climb from $25.384 billion in 2024 to $26.40 billion in 2027. This amplification in space mission investment is, thus, catalyzing the expansion of the space biodiversity preservation market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Space Biodiversity Preservation Market?

Major players in the Space Biodiversity Preservation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Maxar Technologies Inc.

• Planet Labs PBC

• ICEYE Ltd.

• EarthDaily Analytics Inc.

• Spire Global Inc.

• Pixxel Space Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Satsure Pvt. Ltd.

• Pachama Inc.

• GeoVille GmbH

• NorthStar Earth & Space Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Space Biodiversity Preservation Industry?

Prominent firms in the biodiversity preservation market are concentrating their efforts on creating cutting-edge tools, such as high-definition hyperspectral cameras, to bolster the surveillance of ecosystems, better the data resolution of certain species, and aid in implementing useful conservation tactics. High-definition hyperspectral cameras are sophisticated image-capturing devices that collect data across hundreds to thousands of almost identical, narrow spectral bands, exceeding far beyond the capacity of 3-color RGB or other common multispectral sensors. To illustrate, Lemu, a tech enterprise based in Chile, unveiled Lemu Nge in August 2024. This 6U hyperspectral nanosatellite is the first-ever satellite designed specifically for the surveillance of Earth's biodiversity. Equipped with a high-definition hyperspectral camera, it offers a resolution that is over 20 times more precise than commonly used Earth observation satellites, facilitating in-depth examination of landscapes and vegetation. Placed in a Low Earth Orbit (LEO), it gathers crucial information on ecosystems, land use, and the spread of species, thereby significantly contributing to worldwide conservation initiatives and the closure of the biodiversity data gap.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Space Biodiversity Preservation Market

The space biodiversity preservation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Cryopreservation, Seed Banks, Genetic Engineering, Other Technologies

2) By Application: Space Missions, Space Colonization, Research And Development, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Government Agencies, Private Space Companies, Research Institutions, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Cryopreservation: Embryo Cryopreservation, Sperm And Egg Cell Preservation, Tissue Cryobanking, Plant Cell And Seed Cryostorage, Cryogenic Freezers And Storage Systems

2) By Seed Banks: Space-Based Seed Storage, Heritage Crop Seed Collections, Genetically Modified Seed Vaults, Automated Seed Retrieval Systems, Climate-Resilient Seed Libraries.

3) By Genetic Engineering: Gene Editing, Synthetic Biology Applications, Transgenic Organism Development, Genomic Data Storage And Analysis, Bioinformatics Platforms For Biodiversity

4) By Other Technologies: Bio-Encapsulation And Biobanking, In Vitro Propagation, Microgravity Biological Preservation Systems, Artificial Intelligence In Biodiversity Management, Robotic Sample Handling Systems

Space Biodiversity Preservation Market Regional Insights

In 2025, the Space Biodiversity Preservation Global Market Report positions North America as the predominant region with anticipated growth. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

