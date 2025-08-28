Formentera Wonders Introduces Tailored Maritime Experiences Across Ibiza and Formentera

Formentera Wonders Sail, explore, and discover the best maritime experiences in Ibiza and Formentera In every experience, every detail, and every smile, our guests have found something special. We are proud to have exceptional ratings on the main travel platforms and review sites, reflecting our commitment to excellence and the satisfaction of those who

Experiences have been positively received by international visitors, citing a balance of leisure, gastronomy, and water activities.

Sail, Explore & Enjoy” — Formentera Wonders

IBIZA, SPAIN, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formentera Wonders has announced the launch of a new portfolio of maritime experiences designed for travelers interested in exploring Ibiza and Formentera by sea.The company’s program features several structured itineraries, including:- Full Day Experience (12 hours): A catamaran Formentera tour that includes meals on board, water activities, anchoring at Ses Illetes or Espalmador, and a five-hour disembarkation in Formentera before returning at sunset.- Authentic Ibiza (5 hours): A half-day sailing itinerary with traditional cuisine, water activities, and stops at Formentera’s beaches.- Morning or Sunset Sailing: Shorter catamaran excursions focused on coastal sailing, swimming, and snorkeling.In addition to leisure tours, Formentera Wonders collaborates with incentive agencies, event organizers, and corporate clients to design private maritime events. These options accommodate large groups and can be tailored to specific requirements.According to the company, guest feedback about trips to Formentera highlights the combination of sailing, gastronomy, and recreational activities as key elements of the experience. The tours have received positive ratings on leading travel platforms, particularly from international visitors seeking an accessible way to discover Ibiza and Formentera by sea:- Gabriel Mazzaglia "We booked the excursion to Formentera and honestly did not expect to have the best day of our vacation in Ibiza! Everything was spectacular - the boat, the service, the food, and the staff deserve all the applause for the great energy they bring. A highly recommended experience to spend an incredible day visiting beautiful places, paddle surfing, and snorkeling at the best beaches of Formentera. Thank you!"- Brianna Harrison "If you’re on the fence, book it!!! The kindest staff and a stop at the clearest water that I’ve ever seen. Multiple options depending on whether you want a half or full day, and plenty of activities like stand up paddle boarding to keep you busy! The pictures don’t do it justice, you have see it in person"- Jaume SB "My girlfriend and I just came back, and it was a wonderful weekend enjoying the beautiful Mediterranean Sea. The food was even better than expected, considering the reviews we had seen here. The open bar was a great touch, and we are already planning to return in the future!"About Formentera WondersFormentera Wonders is a maritime tourism operator specializing in catamaran and boat tours between Ibiza and Formentera. The company offers structured experiences for individuals, groups, and corporate clients, with an emphasis on combining sailing, local cuisine, and water-based activities.Company Information:- Company Name: Formentera Wonders- Website: https://formenterawonders.com - Email: bookings@formenterawonders.com- Phone: +34 637 418 076- Address: Carrer Fray Vicent Nicolau 36, Ibiza, 07800, Spain

Formentera como nunca la has visto: Excursión en barco Formentera Wonders

