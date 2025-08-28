Trydan Tech Launches Tabless Lithium-Ion Cell Series, Redefining High-Power Performance

TRIVANDRUM, KERALA, INDIA, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trydan Tech , a leader in advanced energy storage solutions, today announced the launch of its Tabless cylindrical cell series, introducing a new benchmark for performance, thermal efficiency, and scalability in energy storage.The first product in this line, named the 5000T series , features a Tabless electrode architecture that eliminates traditional bottlenecks in current flow. This breakthrough reduces internal resistance, improves thermal management, and enables higher sustained power delivery without compromising safety or cycle life.Designed to address the requirements of next-generation mobility and industrial applications, the 5000T series delivers lightweight efficiency for drones and UAVs, reliable power for high-drain industrial equipment, and the range, durability, and fast charging capability demanded by electric two and three wheelers as well as e-bikes. By combining advanced thermal pathways with robust mechanical design, Trydan Tech has created a solution that unlocks higher performance in real-world conditions.“At Trydan Tech, we believe the future of energy storage lies in architectures that deliver both capacity and power seamlessly,” said Hari Krishnan, CEO of Trydan Tech. “The launch of our Tabless series is not just a step forward for our company, it is a step toward redefining how next-generation mobility and industrial solutions are powered.”The 5000T series debuts with a 5 Ah 21700 cylindrical cell now available, with a 5.5 Ah variant scheduled for release in January 2026.This launch underscores Trydan Tech’s vision to build an advanced battery ecosystem, backed by strong R&D and scalable innovation. By delivering globally competitive Tabless cell technology, the company is enabling industries to adopt more efficient, cleaner, and higher-performing solutions.For enquiry for sample cells : Click Here About Trydan TechTrydan Tech is a pioneering energy storage company focused on designing and manufacturing advanced lithium-ion cells and battery solutions. Guided by a vision of innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness, Trydan Tech is dedicated to shaping the future of energy storage with technologies that set new benchmarks for performance, safety, and reliability.

