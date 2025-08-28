Solid Carbon Dioxide Market to Reach USD $1.78 Billion by 2029 at 6.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Solid Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Solid Carbon Dioxide Market?

In the last few years, the solid carbon dioxide market has seen significant growth. This is projected to increase from $1.27 billion in 2024 to $1.36 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Past growth can be traced back to several factors including its extensive application in industrial cleaning, the escalating demand for transporting temperature-sensitive biological samples, its growing use in the aerospace and aviation industries, its increasing appeal as a portable dry ice refrigeration solution, and a rising preference for its use in chemical manufacturing processes.

The market size for solid carbon dioxide is projected to witness substantial growth in the subsequent years, escalating to $1.78 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The surge in forecasted period can be accredited to an increased requirement for cold chain logistics, escalated usage in vaccine storage and transportation, a mounting inclination towards dry ice in e-commerce grocery deliveries, augmented applications in the meat and seafood packaging industry, and a booming demand in the entertainment industry. Significant trends throughout the forecast period involve progress in dry ice production machinery, the development of automated dry ice pelletizers and block apparatus, the integration of IoT-facilitated cold chain monitoring systems, technology-driven innovations in dry ice blasting systems, and enhancements in insulated packaging materials.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Solid Carbon Dioxide Global Market Growth?

The upward trajectory in food and beverage manufacturing is anticipated to stimulate expansion in the solid carbon dioxide market. The process of transforming raw materials into packaged food and beverages for consumers is what is referred to as food and beverage manufacturing. The escalating global population is leading to a rise in food and beverage manufacturing, driven by the growing demand for readily available and ample consumable products. Solid carbon dioxide plays a pivotal role in food and beverage manufacturing by offering accurate temperature regulation and carbonation, making it crucial for processing and packing. It also boosts product quality and safety by maintaining freshness and prolonging shelf-life during storage and transportation. For example, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, a division of the Canadian government, reported in October 2023 that exports of processed food and beverage products hit $54.3 billion in 2022, a 14.1% hike from the previous year. Hence, the surge in food and beverage manufacturing is fueling the expansion of the solid carbon dioxide market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Solid Carbon Dioxide Market?

Major players in the Solid Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Linde plc

• Air Liquide Group

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

• BOC Ltd.

• Gulf Cryo Holding

• Continental Carbonic Products Inc.

• Bhavani Enterprise

• Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd

• SICGIL Industrial Gases Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Solid Carbon Dioxide Market?

Major firms in the solid carbon dioxide market are concentrating on the invention of innovative products like dry ice blasters, with an emphasis on ease of use, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. A dry ice blaster is a cleaning tool that utilizes compressed air to speed up the acceleration of dry ice pellets (solid carbon dioxide) for surface cleaning. For example, in July 2023, a machine industry firm based in the US, Cold Jet LLC, unveiled an IceRocket dry ice blaster, a premium, beginner-friendly dry ice blaster. This blaster delivers powerful, yet non-abrasive cleaning with dry ice pellets, minimizing downtime and maximizing output without causing surface damage or producing secondary waste. Its beginner-friendly layout makes it perfect for effective, environmentally-friendly cleaning across different industries.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Solid Carbon Dioxide Market Report?

The solid carbon dioxide market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Technical Grade, Other Types

2) By Production Method: Commercial Production, In-Situ Production, Recycling Methods

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail, Wholesale

4) By Application: Food Preservation, Shipping And Transportation, Blast Freezing, Carbonating Beverages, Special Effects In Entertainment, Industrial Cooling, Cryogenic Applications

5) By End User: Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Logistics And Transportation, Entertainment And Events, Manufacturing

Subsegments:

1) By Food Grade: Beverage Carbonation, Cold Chain Logistics, Food Preservation

2) By Industrial Grade: Welding And Metal Fabrication, Chemical Processing, Dry Ice Blasting

3) By Pharmaceutical Grade: Vaccine And Biological Transport, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Laboratory Applications

4) By Technical Grade: Electronics Cooling, Manufacturing Processes, Research And Development

5) By Other Types: Entertainment And Special Effects, Fire Suppression, Pest Control

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Solid Carbon Dioxide Industry?

In the Solid Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2025, North America held the dominant position in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

