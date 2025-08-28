Macxvideo AI V3.7 Lands: Studio-Grade Vocal Remover, AV1/ProRes Export, and Smarter Workflows

Macxvideo AI Vocal Removal

Digiarty Software unveiled Macxvideo AI V3.7, featuring new Vocal Remover in Audio AI for clear vocal-instrumental split, plus AV1 and ProRes codec support.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, a leading pioneer in AI-driven multimedia innovation, announced the release of Macxvideo AI V3.7. The update features a brand-new AI Vocal Remover, which separates vocals from instrumentals in a single click, so users can quickly turn songs into karaoke tracks, remixes, or clean background music. The release also adds support for AV1 and ProRes codecs, giving users greater control when exporting and converting high-quality videos. With practical improvements throughout, Macxvideo AI V3.7 makes everyday media workflows smoother for creators handling video, audio, or mixed content.

Check for more details here: https://www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/free-update.htm?ttref=2508-wbd-mxv-xrq-enpr?



As digital content continues to dominate media consumption, creators face constant pressure to offer polished audio and video across multiple formats. Podcasters and voice-over artists often struggle to remove background noise or isolate vocals without expensive studio setups. Social media creators need content optimized for multiple platforms, while educators and trainers require clear audio and video for online courses and lectures. Meanwhile, video editors and post-production professionals face compatibility challenges with emerging codecs like AV1 and ProRes, making it difficult to produce high-quality content across streaming, mobile, and broadcast channels.

These challenges underscore a growing demand for intelligent tools that can automatically separate audio, handle modern video codecs, and streamline exports without complex workflows. Macxvideo AI V3.7 rises to meet these needs, introducing smart features that simplify audio & video editing, accelerate conversions, and optimize outputs. So creators can focus on content creation while the software handles the technical heavy lifting.

Macxvideo AI V3.7 Highlights: Smart Vocal Remover and Next-Gen Video Codec Support

1. Vocal Remover – AI-Powered Voice Separation

Macxvideo AI is pushing deeper into audio AI with its new Vocal Remover, a tool that uses advanced separation models to split vocals and instrumentals with surprising accuracy. The update turns any track into a karaoke-ready version in seconds and helps musicians cut through messy recordings by removing stray voices or background noise.

The same engine also targets the creator economy: DJs can pull clean acapellas for remixing, podcasters can grab instant background music, and video makers can skip the endless hunt for instrumental versions. By delivering pro-level results with a single click, Macxvideo AI is collapsing what used to be a complex studio process into a tool anyone can use.

2. Expanded Video Codec Support – AV1 & ProRes

Responding to modern content delivery needs, Macxvideo AI V3.7 adds full support for AV1 and ProRes codecs in Video AI and Video Converter export settings. AV1 ensures highly efficient compression for web and streaming platforms, while ProRes enables professionals to maintain lossless, studio-grade quality for editing in Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere, or DaVinci Resolve.

3. Other Enhancements – Downloader & Image AI Fixes

Playlist Downloader: Quickly download entire playlists with one click, simplifying bulk media management.

PNG DPI Correction: Image AI now fixes DPI inaccuracies, providing accurate outputs for digital artists, publishers, and design professionals.

A Comprehensive Creative Hub

Macxvideo AI V3.7 reinforces its role as a full-featured media suite for macOS users. Alongside the new Vocal Remover and enhanced codec support, it brings AI video enhancement and image upscaling up to 10K, advanced facial restoration, a 420+ format converter, efficient compression, 4K 60 fps recorder, and a built-in non-linear video editor, a complete set of tools to tackle any multimedia project.



Pricing and Availability

Macxvideo AI V3.7 is available now for download on the official website https://www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/?ttref=2508-wbd-mxv-xrq-enpr. Despite the major upgrade, pricing remains unchanged: $25.95/year, or $45.95 for the lifetime plan which includes lifetime free updates and access to the latest AI features. Purchase options are available at: https://www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/buy.htm?ttref=2508-wbd-mxv-xrq-enpr

About MacXDVD

Founded in 2010, MacXDVD Software is a leading provider of multimedia software. With a focus on innovation and user satisfaction, MacXDVD has developed a comprehensive suite of high-quality tools for DVD ripping, video enhancing, conversion, media management, and more—designed specifically for the macOS platform.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of MacXDVD, WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.macxdvd.com/.

