Demand for Shaftless Home Elevator Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.13 billion by 2029

Shaftless Home Elevator Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Shaftless Home Elevator Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Shaftless Home Elevator Market Be By 2025?

Over the past few years, the market size for shaftless home elevators has seen significant expansion. The market's worth is projected to rise from $1.40 billion in 2024 to $1.53 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The market's expansion during the historic period is largely due to factors such as the increasing number of elderly people, escalating need for home accessibility, rapid urbanization, growth in the residential building sector, and increased awareness surrounding mobility solutions.

Forecasts predict robust growth for the shaftless home elevator market in the forthcoming years, with a projected reach of $2.13 billion by 2029, sustaining a CAGR of 8.7%. The predicted expansion during the forecast period is linked to an increased demand for space-saving elevators, a surge in the adoption of smart home technology, heightened levels of renovations in existing homes, a flourishing luxury housing sector, and a concentrated emphasis on safety and compliance. The forecast period also anticipates several trends like substantial technological advancements towards smarter solutions, perpetual innovations aimed at improving user experience, the introduction of new products with superior features, an amalgamation of energy-efficient and sustainable systems, and the concentration of R&D on enhancing safety and reliability.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Shaftless Home Elevator Market Landscape?

The surge in the need for premium, high-end homes is set to spur the expansion of the shaftless home elevator market. This high-end property category offers superior construction quality, prime location, select facilities with an aim to provide unrivaled comfort, privacy, and lifestyle. The escalating demand for such accommodations comes as wealthy homeowners are on the continual lookout for luxurious features that boost property worth, ensure harmonious vertical movement and align with contemporary interior aesthetics. Shaftless home elevators enhance the appeal of luxurious residencies by providing seamless, space-effective vertical transport along with a sophisticated design, thereby adding value and convenience to first-class living areas. For instance, a report by Coldwell Banker, a real estate firm in the U.S., released in June 2025, revealed a 1.7% rise in the sale of single-family luxury homes in the initial five months of 2025, a 9% jump from 2023. Consequently, the escalated demand for luxury homes is the driving force behind the growth of the shaftless home elevator market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Shaftless Home Elevator Market?

Major players in the Shaftless Home Elevator Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Savaria Corporation

• Cibes Lift AB

• Fujitec Co. Ltd.

• Daze Elevator Pvt. Ltd.

• Terry Lifts Pvt. Ltd.

• Stiltz Home Lifts Ltd.

• Vimec S.p.A.

• Arrow Lift Ltd.

• Elite Elevators Limited

• SWIFT Lifts Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Shaftless Home Elevator Industry?

Leading businesses in the shaftless home elevator industry are inclined towards the development of innovative solutions such as the carbon seal motor. This motor, robust against dust and moisture, is engineered to safeguard the elevator's internal components and offer consistent, long-lasting service. Nibav Lifts Inc., an elevator manufacturing company based in India, rolled out its Series 4 and Series 4 Max shaftless home elevators in June 2024. This range, with advanced safety features, customizable designs, and cutting-edge technologies like GSM connectivity and voice assistants, seeks to augment household mobility. An additional feature, the rapid rescue latch system, facilitates swift and secure evacuation in critical situations by allowing the removal of the polycarbonate glass with ease, considerably reducing rescue time and improving passenger safety. This highlights Nibav's distinct dedication to unique safety solutions within the sphere of residential elevators.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Shaftless Home Elevator Market

The shaftless home elevator market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Shaftless Home Elevators: Traction Shaftless Elevators, Pneumatic Shaftless Elevators, Hydraulic Shaftless Elevators, Vacuum Shaftless Elevators

2) By Technology Adoption: Smart Elevators, Energy Efficient Elevators, Remote Control Functionality, Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Elevators

3) By Installation Type: New Installations, Retrofit Installations

4) By Application: Double Storey Building, Three Story Building, Four Story And Above Buildings

5) By End User: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Retirement Homes, Luxury Villas

Subsegments:

1) By Traction Shaftless Elevators: Gearless Traction Elevators, Geared Traction Elevators

2) By Pneumatic Shaftless Elevators: Air-Driven Pneumatic Elevators, Vacuum Pneumatic Elevators

3) By Hydraulic Shaftless Elevators: Conventional Hydraulic Elevators, Holeless Hydraulic Elevators

4) By Vacuum Shaftless Elevators: Single Chamber Vacuum Elevators, Multi-Chamber Vacuum Elevators

Shaftless Home Elevator Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the global Shaftless Home Elevator market. It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will display the most rapid development during the projection period. The regions analyzed in this report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

