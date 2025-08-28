Rocket Vibration Monitoring Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Rocket Vibration Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Rocket Vibration Monitoring Market Worth?

There has been a robust growth in the market size of rocket vibration monitoring in the past years. The market is projected to expand from $2.39 billion in 2024 to $2.62 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The historical growth can be attributed to factors such as the increase in the frequency of satellite launches, elevation in defense and military rocket operations, growing adoption of structural health monitoring, expansion in commercial space endeavours, and heightened investment in aerospace infrastructure.

A robust increase is forecasted for the rocket vibration monitoring market in the upcoming years, with its value set to reach $3.70 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This projected market expansion during the forecast period can be credited to several factors such as an enhanced emphasis on manned space missions, the rising use of reusable rockets, the escalating demand for real-time launch diagnostics, the proliferation of private companies delving into space exploration, and a growing preference for lightweight launch systems. The forecast period will also see key trends such as the rise in sensor integration technology, advancements in wireless vibration monitoring systems, a surge in research and development investments, progress in the manufacturing of compact data acquisition units, and the enhancement in the technology behind predictive maintenance software.

What Are The Factors Driving The Rocket Vibration Monitoring Market?

The rise in rocket launches is anticipated to fuel the rocket vibration monitoring market's expansion in the future. Rocket liftoffs typically refer to activities involving moving payloads such as satellites, probes, or cargo into space. Rocket launches predominantly rise as a result of increased demand for satellite deployment. With more governmental bodies and private firms launching satellites for uses such as communication, Earth tracking, navigation, and science-based research. Rocket vibration tracking aids rocket launches by continually monitoring and assessing structural oscillations. This ensures safety, stability, and ideal performance of the launch vehicle during takeoff. It also allows for prompt identification of any irregularities that could harm the success of the mission. For instance, a report from the Space Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the U.S, in January 2025, indicated that orbital launch attempts had risen by 16% in 2024 compared to 2023, with 259 launches taking place on average every 34 hours - five hours more frequently than the previous year. Therefore, the upsurge in rocket launches is stimulating the growth of the rocket vibration monitoring market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Rocket Vibration Monitoring Market?

Major players in the Rocket Vibration Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Analog Devices Inc.

• SKF Group

• Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

• Thermotron Industries

• General Electric Company

• Metrix Instrument Co. L.P.

• Unholtz-Dickie Corp.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Rocket Vibration Monitoring Sector?

Leading corporations in the rocket vibration monitoring sector are prioritizing the incorporation of advanced technologies like MIMO (multiple-input-multiple-output) vibration control technologies. This step aims to improve testing accuracy and efficiently emulate actual launch scenarios. MIMO technology includes systems that utilize several actuators and sensors concurrently to manage and gauge vibrations at multiple points of a testing object. This technology enhances the precision and authenticity of vibration testing by accurately reenacting complex launch situations, crucial for verifying the structural soundness of rockets and spacecraft. For example, in December 2022, the Singapore-based company ETS Solutions Asia Pte Ltd, active in industrial machinery manufacture, introduced a 700kN electrodynamic vibration testing system. This system uses dual 350kN shakers and advanced MIMO vibration control technology to replicate launch-induced vibrations. The system has deployed for the vibration examination of the CZ-5 rocket's instrument module, facilitating precise evaluation of the module's structural stability and performance during actual launch conditions. This evaluation aids in upholding mission reliability and lessening the probability of spaceflight failures.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Rocket Vibration Monitoring Market Share?

The rocket vibration monitoring market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Sensors, Software, Services

2) By Application: Launch Vehicles, Satellites, Space Probes, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Commercial, Military, Government, Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Sensors: Accelerometers, Velocity Sensors, Proximity Probes, Displacement Sensors, Strain Gauges, Piezoelectric Sensors, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems Sensors

2) By Software: Data Acquisition Software, Vibration Analysis Software, Signal Processing Software, Predictive Maintenance Software, Real-Time Monitoring Software, Simulation And Modeling Software

3) By Services: Installation And Calibration Services, Maintenance And Repair Services, Remote Monitoring Services, Data Analysis And Interpretation Services, Technical Support And Training, System Integration Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Rocket Vibration Monitoring Market?

In 2024, the Rocket Vibration Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the predominant region. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

