SCBF scales Inclusive Finance to over 6 Million people across 50 countries

SCBF Annual Report 2024

Driving Innovation & Scaling Impact for Financial Inclusion

At SCBF, we drive innovation and scale impact to ensure financial inclusion becomes a reality for all” — Sitara Merchant-Carter, CEO, SCBF

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a year marked by economic uncertainty and growing pressure on vulnerable communities, inclusive financial services continued to play a vital role in strengthening resilience and supporting livelihoods. The Swiss Capacity Building Facility (SCBF) remained firmly committed to this mission, as highlighted in its Annual Report 2024 Since 2011, SCBF-supported projects have reached over 6.05 million people across 50 countries, expanding access to savings, insurance, credit, and financial education for underserved populations.In 2024 alone, SCBF-supported initiatives reached 1.6 million individuals, of whom 55% were women and 74% lived in rural areas. These projects introduced or scaled up inclusive financial solutions - particularly in health, agriculture, and digital financial services - tailored to the needs of low-income communities. Since its inception, SCBF has implemented 225 projects, achieving:• 6.05 million low-income clients reached - 54% women• 4.6 million people covered by insurance• 4 million individuals trained in financial literacy• 158 financial service providers supported• 78 technical assistance partners engaged• CHF 23.2 million mobilised by SCBF and partners for projectsIn line with its focus on learning and accountability, SCBF commissioned outcome studies for several of its projects in 2024. Initial findings from seven projects covering 1,900 client voices reveal that:• Around 76% gained access to financial products in underserved & remote areas• Up to 91% of clients experienced income growth• Over 50% reported greater savings, and• 70% noted improved overall well-being - underscoring the tangible benefits of inclusive finance.To further scale its impact, SCBF expanded its use of innovative financing instruments, including Impact-Linked Finance and the introduction of Repayable Grants - funding models that enable social enterprises to deliver scalable, outcome-driven solutions.While 2024 was a year of growth and adaptability, SCBF continues to build on the foundation of its 2030 strategy, broadening its efforts across priority sectors - health, agriculture, inclusive financial enablers, and housing - while deepening work on cross-cutting themes such as climate finance, gender equality, and migration. In line with these priorities, SCBF supported scalable, locally driven innovations designed to deliver lasting value to low-income populations.Looking ahead, SCBF remains committed to advancing high-impact interventions, with a sustained focus on gender equity, climate resilience, and financial health.About Swiss Capacity Building Facility (SCBF):SCBF is a membership-based organisation driving responsible financial inclusion in emerging markets. By blending public and private resources, it enables financial service providers, impact-driven organisations, and social enterprises to test, develop, and scale client-centric solutions. Through catalytic funding- technical assistance, repayable grants, and impact-linked finance - SCBF fosters innovations that improve the lives of low-income households, smallholder farmers, and MSMEs, with a focus on women and youth in rural areas. Its platform approach builds partnerships, shares knowledge, and channels targeted funding to create inclusive and sustainable financial systems.. 🌐 Learn more: www.scbf.ch

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.