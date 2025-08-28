Templar LLC Develops Flush Air Data System Technology for Air Force Maneuvering Reentry Vehicles

Templar selected for AFWERX Direct to Phase II to improve Air Force Maneuvering Reentry Vehicles with our Flush Air Data System Technology.

INDIANA, IN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Templar LLC, an Indiana-based advanced technology firm, announced it has been selected by AFWERX for a $1.2 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Direct-to-Phase II contract. The award is focused on the development of Templar’s Flush Air Data Systems (FADS) for maneuvering reentry vehicles, critical technology designed to meet some of the most urgent challenges faced by the Department of the Air Force (DAF).Brian Mundhenk, Chief Operating Officer, said, “As a follow up to our earlier award for hypersonic vehicles, we see the clear signal FADS is a urgent technology need for the warfighter. We’re excited to continue our journey with Space Vehicles.”The contract marks Templar’s next key SBIR award and represents a significant milestone to address maneuvering reentry vehicles and expansion into the Space Market with the companys continued growth as a defense innovator. Building on years of experience in advanced sensing, test and evaluation, and aerospace engineering, Templar is positioned to deliver a next-generation solution with dual-use potential for military and commercial maneuvering reentry and space systems.The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on August 8, 2024, Templar LLC will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.“The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.”About Templar LLCTemplar is a highly qualified small business concern offering a unique approach to innovative solutions for the warfighter, our country, and our allies.About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 new contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

