Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,270 in the last 365 days.

Club Esprit Announces Winner of Ultimate Vacation Giveaway Sweepstakes

Club Esprit contest winner celebrates with $2,500 prize check from the Ultimate Vacation Giveaway Sweepstakes.

Lonnie Whitefield, winner of Club Esprit’s Ultimate Vacation Giveaway Sweepstakes, proudly holds his $2,500 prize check at the Club Esprit office in Indianapolis.

Lonnie Whitefield wins $2,500 in Club Esprit’s Ultimate Vacation Giveaway, celebrating travel, adventure, and unforgettable experiences.

Our mission is to inspire adventure and reward loyalty, and this giveaway highlights the incredible opportunities available to our members.”
— Angela P.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Club Esprit Vacation Club is proud to announce the winner of its Ultimate Vacation Giveaway Sweepstakes. Congratulations to Lonnie Whitefield, who was awarded a prize check of $2,500 toward his dream getaway.

The prize presentation took place at the Club Esprit office in Indianapolis, where Lonnie received his award surrounded by imagery of the global travel opportunities available to Club Esprit members.

"Travel is about more than just reaching a destination – it’s about creating lifelong experiences," said Angela P., Director of Customer Success at Club Esprit. "We are thrilled to award Lonnie this prize and look forward to helping him enjoy the getaway of a lifetime."

Club Esprit Vacation Club provides members with access to one of the largest travel inventories worldwide, including:

1,000,000+ hotels and vacation homes around the globe

200,000+ curated resorts and hotels from major suppliers

30,000 global car rental pick-up locations

150,000 unique activities and tours from trusted partners

30,000 cruise itineraries across all categories

700 global airlines serving every major commercial market

This extensive selection ensures that members can craft personalized travel experiences—whether it’s a luxury beachside resort, an adventurous excursion, a family cruise, or a convenient car rental at their destination.

The Ultimate Vacation Giveaway Sweepstakes was designed to celebrate this unmatched flexibility and variety, giving participants the chance to explore a world of possibilities while highlighting the value of Club Esprit membership.

For more information on upcoming contests, membership benefits, or to explore vacation opportunities, visit GoClubEsprit.com

John White
Club Esprit
+1 765-666-3177
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Club Esprit Announces Winner of Ultimate Vacation Giveaway Sweepstakes

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more