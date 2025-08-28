Business Impact NW Celebrates 10 Years of Impact Pitch – Tickets on Sale

Impact Pitch Event Details

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Impact NW is proud to announce the 10th anniversary of IMPACT Pitch , its annual signature small business competition. This year, the event will take place on Thursday, October 9th, at 5 PM at the Brockey Center at South Seattle College. The event will also be streamed live for virtual attendees across the Pacific Northwest. Tickets are now available for purchase.Joe Sky-Tucker, Business Impact NW’s President and CEO, states, “Over the past 10 years, we have awarded more than $300,000 to small businesses making a difference in their communities. IMPACT Pitch is more than a competition; it is a celebration of entrepreneurship, and we invite the community to join us in marking this important milestone.”IMPACT Pitch marks the culmination of months of competitive rounds. During the event, ten finalists will pitch live in front of a public audience and a panel of judges. The evening will feature networking opportunities, alumni success stories, and the highly anticipated announcement of the 2025 prize winners.“My favorite experience of IMPACT Pitch was connecting with other small business owners and hearing their stories. It was incredibly inspiring,” shared Jens Hansen, owner of UVA Furem Winery and winner of the Best Established Business Award in 2022.For full event details and tickets, visit IMPACT Pitch tickets About Business Impact NWBusiness Impact NW is a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) dedicated to providing free business coaching, classes, and access to capital for small businesses. We emphasize working with traditionally underserved populations and offer services in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. For more information about Business Impact NW, please visit our website # # #

