Montecito Gourmet Debuts Dinner Offering – Craft Beer & Wine Lounge in Renovated Historic Location

Lantern of hope, flame representing the Thomas Fire & heart recovery, Santa Barbara Sheriff Department Certificate of Merit Award CHP Letter of Appreciation

Out of disaster, Montecito Brands was born, featuring premium gourmet coffee and wine as a tribute to first responders & lives lost in natural disasters.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montecito Gourmet , formerly the Village Cheese & Wine Store, is proud to announce the grand reopening of its beautifully remodeled flagship location at 1485 East Valley Road, Suite 14, in Montecito. The renovation expands seating and introduces a full coffee , wine & craft beer lounge and dinner experience, bringing together Montecito Gourmet’s beloved imported cheese and charcuterie boards with gourmet flat breads, oysters, crudo, caviar, featuring a curated selection of local Santa Barbara, Napa, French, Italian, Spanish, and New Zealand wines, including the debut of their own estate-grown Cabernet Sauvignon.Deep Roots in MontecitoMontecito Gourmet, one of the oldest established businesses in Montecito, traces its origins to 1973, when founder John Braid acquired the wine & cheese shop in the Upper Village, given his background and experience as a wine maker and merchant in New Zealand. His son, Patrick Braid, now the owner, took over the business after John’s passing in 2016 as a tribute to his father. Thanks to the community's outpouring, he has continued the family’s legacy with vision and heart.Montecito Brands Born Out of Fire, Ash & MudDuring the 2017 Thomas Fire and the subsequent 2018 Debris Flow on January 9, Montecito Gourmet took on an even more critical role. It became a lifeline for first responders who came to Montecito to save lives, homes, and property.Despite the danger, Patrick kept the shop open in partnership with the CHP & Sheriff’s Department, who granted him 100% unfettered access to come in and out of the FEMA-designated disaster zone, allowing fire and rescue personnel to access food, drinks, and facilities. He points out that “During the day of the debris flow, the shop was at ground zero for these public servants. We hand-carved over 50 sandwiches for hungry, thankful crews.” The shop served 20 fire engines, National Reserve, Swift Water Rescue, local police agencies, and residents. In the weeks following the disaster, the shop also became a de facto Food Bank, where isolated residents could obtain food and sundries free of charge. The shop was a beacon of hope and light during a dark and challenging time.Patrick went on to say, “It was all made possible by Vons, Trader Joes, and Smart & Final, who graciously donated all the food, water, and supplies. I couldn’t have done it without their support”.From the ashes, mud, and fire, like a Phoenix rising, Montecito Brands was born, featuring premium gourmet products, coffee, and wine as a tribute to the lives lost of first responders in natural disasters. The new company’s lantern logo—a beacon of hope—emanates from the historic Old Montecito Firehouse. Established in 1917, this building sits right across the street from Patrick’s shop along East Valley Road. The flame represents the Thomas Fire, and the heart symbolizes the recovery effort.A Refined Dining ConceptThe newly expanded space now includes intimate indoor seating and a casual wine bar ambiance—perfect for gathering over shared plates and expressive wines in the heart of Montecito.Dinner offerings include salads, charcuterie/cheese boards, oysters, crudo, caviar, and gourmet flatbread pinsa (an airy ancient-grain bread fermented for 72 hours), integrating curated imported cheese and charcuterie from around the world, featuring selections such as English cheddar, French truffle brie, Manchego, and Mediterranean cured meats.Spotlight: Montecito Gourmet’s Own Cabernet SauvignonThe crown jewel of our wine list is the Montecito Gourmet Wine Brand, a 2021 Old Firehouse Cabernet Sauvignon, a Paso Robles estate wine made in partnership with La Vigne Winery. The owners of the Winery have been importing our charcuterie & cheese for 52 years through Peacock Cheese.“We cherish our long-term 52-year relationship with Montecito Gourmet, John, and now Patrick, and are honored to be part of such a meaningful wine brand that makes a difference”, stated Walter Filippini, Family owner of La Vigne Winery & Peacock Cheese.Bold and structured, with opening notes of blackberry pie, dark chocolate, andorange zest, supported by firm tannins and layered raspberry. Aged 22 months inFrench and American oak, it delivers depth, grip, and a refined, age-worthy palate.This Cabernet is produced from estate vineyards, vegan-friendly (no animal-based fining agents), and crafted for both immediate enjoyment and long-term aging.Curated Wine & Craft BeerMontecito Gourmet teams with leading fine wine and craft beer wholesalers in the United States & abroad. The broader wine list features celebrated California labels, including Napa's Silver Oak, Fess Parker, Epiphany, and Belle Glos, alongside European classics from Burgundy, Rioja, and Provence. Guests can indulge in sparkling selections, such as Drappier Champagne.Patrick Braid stated, “We are excited to team with leading wholesalers to promote craft beer, organic and sustainable wines from around the world, locally and throughout California. We believe it will be desirable for consumers to have access to such a wide variety in one place. You will be blown away by the quality of the wines Montecito Gourmet has chosen to showcase to the community."Imported Cheese & Charcuterie HighlightsThe menu features premium selections, including aged English cheddar, French truffle brie, Italian Prosciutto Parma & Speck, Spanish Jamón Serrano, dry-aged Bresaola, Spanish Manchego, and more. Olives, fruit, nuts, and complementary pairings accompany these. Signature wine & cheese flights, along with a “World Tour” tasting board, allow guests to explore regional pairings from France, Spain, and Italy.Opening Day: Friday, August 29Hours:• Mon–Thurs: (Coffee - Breakfast - Lunch) 10 AM to 3:30 PM (Dinner) 5 PM to 9 PM• Friday: (Coffee - Breakfast - Lunch) 10 AM to 3:30 PM & (Dinner) 5 PM to Midnight• Saturday: (Coffee - Breakfast - Lunch) 11 AM to 3 PM & (Dinner) 5 PM to Midnight• Sunday: 5–9 PMFor more information about our History, Mission & Brands, go to:Location: Montecito Gourmet – 1485 East Valley Road, Suite 14, Montecito, CAMenus and reservations: montecitogourmet.com

Montecito Gourmet Feeds First Responders throughout Montecito Disaster as seen on Ellen.

