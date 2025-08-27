Kimberly Worthy Unveils the Next Epic Chapter in Her Fantasy Saga with Eves: The Twelfth House

The next chapter of the Eves series takes readers deeper into the eternal battle between creation and destruction.

CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Kimberly Worthy invites readers to step once more into the extraordinary realm of the Eves with the release of her latest novel, Eves: The Twelfth House . In this continuation of the series, the fate of Middle Earth hangs in the balance as the Evian people—guardians of reality—face their most perilous trials yet.In a world scarred by war, the tribes are called to unite, their faith and courage tested against the forces of destruction. At the center of the conflict stands Marcus, the enigmatic Evian King, and Hale, the god of Death—figures who embody the duality of the twelfth house, Pisces. Alongside them, Alquenetta and Virgil lead creation through dangerous outlands, while Timothy and his tribe of Pisces march toward their destined house. Intertwining fates, sacrifice, andunyielding perseverance drive this tale forward, challenging the chosen to embrace their truths and confront the darkness threatening to unravel their world.“Eves: The Twelfth House pushes the saga to new depths of myth, faith, and resilience,” Worthy shares. “It’s about finding strength in unity, holding onto hope, and discovering who we are in the face of unimaginable trials.”This third volume builds on the success of the series’ earlier installments, Eves: The Beginning of the End and Eves: The War of Souls, offering fans a richly layered continuation of Worthy’s unique vision of myth and destiny.Kimberly Worthy, born and raised in St. Louis, is the proud mother of two and grandmother of two. A woman who embraces her identity with pride and authenticity, Worthy channels her heritage, resilience, and creativity into her writing. Her voice as an author is both powerful and unapologetic, weaving together stories that resonate with strength, diversity, and imagination.Eves: The Twelfth House is now available on Amazon and other online retailers

