Team Sorrentino of Rodeo Realty Presents Stylish Single-Level Retreat in Prime Valley Village

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Move-in ready and priced for value, 4735 Farmdale Avenue offers buyers a rare chance to own a gated, single-level urban retreat in one of the San Fernando Valley’s most desirable neighborhoods. Situated near the highly regarded Colfax Charter School, this home seamlessly blends sleek design with everyday comfort, making it ideal for families and professionals alike.

To view the listing, click here: https://www.rodeore.com/residential/crm/1120348408/4735-farmdale-avenue-valley-village-ca-91602

“From the chef’s kitchen to the park-like yard, every detail of this home has been thoughtfully designed for modern living,” says Lisa Sorrentino of Team Sorrentino. “It’s rare to find this blend of space, style, and location at such an exceptional value.”

Spanning nearly 1,900 square feet of updated living space, the residence features soaring vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and custom skylights that flood the interior with natural light. An expansive Great Room opens effortlessly to the lush, park-like yard, creating seamless indoor-outdoor flow for entertaining or quiet relaxation.

At the center of the home, a chef-inspired designer kitchen boasts quartz countertops, a spacious five-seat breakfast bar, and top-tier stainless steel appliances, ideal for both home cooks and entertainers.

The primary suite serves as a private retreat, offering a walk-in closet, spa-like bath, and direct access to a tranquil courtyard. Set on a generous 6,798-square-foot lot, this residence delivers both style and functionality, making it a standout opportunity in Valley Village.

Property Highlights

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Nearly 1,900 sq. ft. of updated living space

Vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and custom skylights

Expansive Great Room with seamless indoor-outdoor flow

Chef-inspired kitchen with quartz counters, 5-seat breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances

Primary suite with walk-in closet, spa-like bath, and private courtyard access

6,798 sq. ft. gated lot with lush, park-like yard

“This home is ready to welcome its next owner with open arms,” says Sorrentino. “With its modern updates, spacious design, and unbeatable location, it truly checks every box for anyone looking to make their dream home a reality.”

Contact Information

This property is proudly listed by Team Sorrentino of Rodeo Realty.

Lisa Sorrentino– 818-355-4751

Jonny Sorrentino – 818-451-5818

