Yulu Impact Communications Earns WEConnect International Women Owned Certification, Expanding Opportunities with Supplier Diversity Leaders

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yulu Impact Communications, a purpose‑driven PR and impact strategy agency, has been officially certified as a Women Owned business through WEConnect International, affirming that the company is 100% owned by women. The certification strengthens Yulu’s alignment with procurement teams advancing supplier diversity and equitable, sustainable supply chains.

WEConnect International is a global nonprofit that connects women‑owned businesses to qualified buyers worldwide and helps drive money into the hands of women business owners by enabling them to compete in the global marketplace.

“This certification marks a meaningful milestone for Yulu and a powerful recognition of our core values,” said Melissa Orozco, Founder & CEO of Yulu Impact Communications. “As a purpose-driven, B Corp Certified communications agency and Registered Benefit Company, we’ve always believed in using business as a force for good. Adding Women Owned Certification to our organizational commitments not only opens new opportunities for collaboration with values-aligned partners, but also reinforces our dedication to equity, inclusion, and measurable impact in the way we operate and the stories we tell.”

With the WEConnect International certification, Yulu gains enhanced visibility with corporate supply chain leaders committed to supplier diversity. The certification will create new opportunities for Yulu to build partnerships with forward-thinking organizations that prioritize equity while advancing shared goals for social and environmental impact.

More than a decade of purpose credentials – Yulu’s Women Owned status builds on a long‑standing, third‑party‑verified commitment to people and planet:

- Certified B Corporation since 2015, joining a global movement of companies that meet high standards of verified social and environmental performance, accountability, and governance.

- Registered Benefit Company (2020) with a public commitment to Net Zero by 2030 and measurable public benefits across economic, global (SDGs), environmental, cultural and industry outcomes.

- Multiple ‘Best for the World’ honors from B Lab (Workers and Changemaker), recognizing leadership among B Corps.

- Repeated industry recognition: PR Daily CSR Agency of the Year (2017–2018), Best CSR Initiative (2019), and Ragan’s CSR & Diversity Award (2022).

- Named one of the Top 150 Impact Companies by Real Leaders (2021).

- Three consecutive years listed among BC’s Top Employers and Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers, highlighting progressive benefits, flexibility, and parental leave top‑ups.

What this certification means for partners and clients

For enterprise procurement, Yulu’s Women Owned certification and decade‑long B Corp standards offer trusted, values‑aligned credentials for RFPs and vendor lists that prioritize women‑owned, sustainability, and social impact criteria. Yulu combines senior communications counsel with measurable impact strategy to help brands and nonprofits earn attention responsibly, build resilient reputation, and move mindsets and markets.

About Yulu Impact Communications

Yulu Impact Communications is an international social impact communications and sustainability PR agency, headquartered in Vancouver BC, with a satellite office for New York public relations. Yulu has been a B Corp™ PR firm since 2015, a certified Women Owned organization since 2023, and is an Impact Communications agency dedicated to championing social innovation by sharing stories that matter. Yulu has been ranked among the top PR agencies for CSR and is the driving force behind Impact Communications: a communications discipline, practice, and professional service aimed at using communications strategies, messaging, campaigns, and storytelling to influence positive social and environmental impact.

About WEConnect International

WEConnect International is a global network that connects women-owned businesses to qualified buyers worldwide. By identifying, certifying, and promoting businesses that are at least 51% owned, managed, and controlled by women, the organization helps drive money into the hands of women entrepreneurs to create inclusive economic growth.

