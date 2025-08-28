Urban Padel Launches 'All You Can Play' Membership at the Largest Indoor Facility in the U.S.

Urban Padel Courts

Urban Padel launches "All You Can Play" Membership at Miami's largest indoor padel club, offering unlimited access to 12 Adidas courts.

We chose this Doral spot, crafted these courts, and built this club to create a hub where all players can thrive, connect, and enjoy padel at its peak—making it the best padel club in Miami for all.” — Andrés Moreno

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its grand opening in June 2025, Urban Padel in Doral has quickly become the best padel club in Miami and the largest indoor padel club in the United States, boasting 12 state-of-the-art Adidas-branded courts built to international standards across 65,820 square feet of climate-controlled space.Today, the top indoor padel facility in Doral proudly announces the launch of its “All You Can Play Membership”, offering unlimited court access at a fixed monthly rate for dedicated players seeking value and consistency.Urban Padel was designed from the start as a vibrant padel ecosystem in South Florida, welcoming both seasoned athletes and beginners. Since opening in June 2025, the premier padel club in South Florida has hosted diverse events, including clinics, community meetups, and major competitions like the official practice venue for the PPL Tournament in Miami, boosting participation and energizing the local padel scene.Andrés “Tito” Moreno, co-founder of AMET International and a former member of the USA Junior and Men’s Padel Teams, spearheaded the club’s development. He selected the Doral location, advised on court specifications, and shaped the coaching programs and facility design.As noted on the AMET International website, Tito is “the dreamer and the strategist,” with over a decade of global padel competition experience, transforming the sport in the U.S. “Urban Padel embodies ambition and accessibility from day one,” said Andrés “Tito” Moreno. “We chose this Doral spot, crafted these courts, and built this club to create a hub where serious players and newcomers can thrive, connect, and enjoy padel at its peak—making it the best padel club in Miami for all.”Positioned for Growth: A Hub for Miami’s Padel Community- Nation’s largest indoor padel facility: 12 covered, climate-controlled Adidas courts ensure weather is never an issue in South Florida.- Programs for every player: Competitive tournaments , leagues, group clinics, and free beginner sessions cater to all skill levels.- All You Can Play Membership: Unlimited monthly access, ideal for frequent players prioritizing consistency and affordability.- Community-driven momentum: From launch to first-timer programs, Urban Padel is expanding the sport’s footprint in Miami and beyond.Urban Padel: More Than a Sports VenueSince its June 2025 opening, Urban Padel has become synonymous with community, connection, and premium padel in South Florida. It’s not just a place to play—it’s where you belong. With championship-level infrastructure, engaging events, and plans for expansion, this top indoor padel facility in Doral is elevating padel’s profile across Miami and the U.S.For membership details, court bookings, or upcoming events at the best padel club in Miami, visit www.urbanpadel.us or follow @UrbanPadel on social media.About Urban PadelUrban Padel is Miami’s premier indoor padel destination in Doral, offering 12 world-class courts, expert coaching, and community events for players of all levels. As the largest indoor padel club in the U.S., it fosters growth in the sport through accessible programs and top-tier facilities.

Urban Padel 12 Adidas Courts in Doral FL

