Navigating Mental Health: Insights from Dr. Mariela Podolski on Game Changer’s Collective Podcast

WEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Game Changer’s Collective Podcast releases a powerful new episode featuring Dr. Mariela Podolski , a psychiatrist based in West Hartford, Connecticut, known for her integrative and deeply human-centered approach to mental health care. In a candid conversation with host Cassi Manner, Dr. Podolski explores the complex intersections of trauma, modern life, and mental health.In the episode, titled Navigating Mental Health: Insights from Dr. Mariela Podolski, listeners are invited into a thoughtful discussion that challenges outdated perceptions of psychiatry and reframes mental health as a fundamental human right rather than a privilege.“Mental health shouldn’t be a privilege. It is a right,” Dr. Podolski shares during the conversation. “Healing isn’t the absence of pain. It’s the ability to experience pain and recover from it.”Reframing Mental Health in a Modern WorldDr. Podolski and Manner examine the growing mental health crisis through a modern lens, addressing the rising rates of anxiety and depression among both adults and adolescents. Dr. Podolski highlights how constant information overload, social media exposure, and lack of restorative habits have created a state of chronic stress and decision paralysis for many individuals.The episode also sheds light on commonly misunderstood aspects of psychiatry, including the importance of viewing mental health treatment as a blend of biological, psychological, and social factors rather than a one-size-fits-all solution.Practical Strategies for Healing and ResilienceThroughout the discussion, Dr. Podolski offers actionable, accessible strategies for improving mental well-being, emphasizing the foundational role of everyday habits.Topics include:- The critical importance of sleep, nutrition, hydration, and social connection- The gut-brain connection and how the microbiome influences mental health- Managing screen time and reducing digital overstimulation- Supporting adolescents and families navigating social media pressures- Understanding healing as resilience, not perfectionDr. Podolski also reflects on her personal journey into psychiatry, sharing how mindset, self-awareness, and the willingness to ask for help can transform one’s relationship with mental health and personal growth.A Message of EmpowermentThe episode concludes with an empowering message centered on agency and change. Dr. Podolski encourages listeners to recognize their capacity for growth, healing, and reinvention at any stage of life.“You have the power within,” she notes. “Change starts with how you see yourself and what you believe is possible.”Where to ListenThe episode featuring Dr. Mariela Podolski is available now on Game Changer’s Collective Podcast across major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.About Dr. Mariela PodolskiDr. Mariela Podolski is a board-certified psychiatrist based in West Hartford, Connecticut. Her practice integrates traditional psychiatry with functional and holistic approaches to mental health, addressing the mind-body connection through personalized care. Dr. Podolski specializes in Adult and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, with emphasis on Functional Psychiatry, and eating disorders, helping individuals navigate life transitions with resilience and clarity.Learn more at: https://www.podolskipsychiatry.com About Game Changer’s CollectiveGame Changer’s Collective is a podcast hosted by marketing strategist and agency founder Cassi Manner of Game Changer Marketing Solutions. The show spotlights leaders, experts, and visionaries across industries, exploring the mindset, strategy, and personal growth required to create meaningful change in business and life.

