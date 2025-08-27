Top Tennis Academy Leans into AI and Data Analytics to Create 'Connected Courts'

Players using Zenniz

HELSINKI, COLORADO, FINLAND, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The smart court tennis company Zenniz and the world-renowned Mouratoglou Academy announced a strategic partnership to bring the future of the game to its flagship facility in Europe. The goal is to support coaches and players with detailed performance data, video tools, and analytics to enhance both training and competition provided through the Zenniz ecosystem.Zenniz and the Mouratoglou Academy share a long-term commitment to innovation in tennis. Both organisations aim to improve how the sport is played, coached, and experienced—whether by young talents taking their first steps or professionals competing at the highest level.“High-level tennis requires a completely objective vision — one that is free from emotion," says Patrick Mouratoglou, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of the Mouratoglou Academy. "For me to be effective with the players I coach, and for our coaches at the Mouratoglou Academy to deliver the highest possible value — whether it’s with our full-time Tennis & School students or during our training camps — it’s essential to rely on clear, factual information.“Video gives us an objective, indisputable view of the game. And when combined with smart data, it enables coaching that is more precise, more efficient, and better tailored to each individual player.But tennis also needs to remain a fun and enjoyable sport. By adding this layer of entertainment — the ability to film yourself, rewatch your sessions, track your progress — whether from a performance perspective or simply for enjoyment, we’re adding a powerful dimension of motivation and gamification.And that’s why innovative tools like Zenniz are so important: they help us deepen the connection between coach and player, and bring the next generation of tennis experiences to life”, Mouratoglou continuedThe collaboration began this spring with the installation of Zenniz smart court systems on selected courts at its Academy on the French Riviera, as well as the addition of high-definition cameras across all courts.“We have great respect for the incredible work Mouratoglou Academy has done and are thankful for their trust in us. It is a perfect partnership,” added Eero Kuusi, Co-Founder and CEO of Zenniz. “Together, we’re accelerating the evolution of the sport by introducing a modern ecosystem that enhances training, competition, and the overall tennis experience—not just for the Academy, but for the global tennis community.”More tennis organizations are beginning to embrace technology to draw in new players and enhance the game for those who have grown up in an AI and increasingly data-driven world, where these elements are raising the level of the game.Often described as a pioneer in the emerging category of the “connected court,” Zenniz brings together smart hardware and intuitive software to provide a captivating, data-driven experience for players and coaches. The partnership with Mouratoglou Academy marks a significant step in the company’s international growth and its ambition to play a central role in how the game is experienced in the future, both on and off the court.“From our very first meeting, it was clear that we spoke the same language, and our goals are perfectly aligned. Together we are advancing tennis and supporting players and coaches with a new experience powered by data and video you can carry in your pocket,” said Santtu Leskinen, Chief Marketing Officer at Zenniz. “Whether it’s our integration with Nordic pro leagues or working with the best academy and analysts in the world, the collaborations help us chart the path forward for the whole sport. One day, we dream of seeing Zenniz technology used on every court, from the local community club all the way to the US Open and beyond. This partnership brings us one step closer to that dream,” Leskinen added.

