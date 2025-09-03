Mosaic Diagnostics Expands Leadership Team as Functional Medicine Accelerates Globally

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosaic Diagnostics (MosaicDX), a global pioneer in specialty diagnostic testing, is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive leadership team. Joining CEO Scott Mattivi, who took the helm of MosaicDX at the end of 2024, are industry veteran Dr. Kurt Woeller as Chief Medical Officer, Crystal Marti as Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Bunkers in the role of Senior Vice President, Sales. Together, these leaders bring a wealth of experience across clinical leadership, operations, and commercial strategy that will drive MosaicDX’s continued innovation and growth in the specialty diagnostics space.

Specialty diagnostic testing is thriving, driven by provider growth in this category and consumer demand for personalized, root-cause healthcare. In partnership with practitioners, consumers are pursuing precise, data-powered diagnostics, from mitochondrial mapping to microbiome monitoring, toxicant testing, and more, to shape truly tailored care. “The addition of these new leaders marks a pivotal point in MosaicDX’s growth. Collectively they bring a combined 70 years of industry expertise across patient care, clinical innovation, lab operations and sales experience that will be instrumental in driving our mission forward," said Scott Mattivi, CEO, Mosaic Diagnostics. "As demand for advanced, science-based testing in integrative and functional medicine continues to rise, their collective experience positions us to expand our global reach, drive innovation, and deliver even greater value to the clinicians and patients we serve.”

Joining MosaicDX in the role of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) is Kurt Woeller, D.O. Dr. Woeller is an internationally recognized integrative medicine physician, educator, author, lecturer, and podcast host who has specialized in clinical practice, leveraging diagnostic testing, for individuals with complex medical conditions such as autism, autoimmune conditions, gastrointestinal and neurological disorders for nearly 30 years. Dr. Woeller will lead clinical strategy, innovation, and education, build upon provider partnerships and help guide product innovation. “MosaicDX is committed to providing clinicians with the most advanced, trusted and clinically relevant testing available”, said Kurt Woeller, DO. “With nearly three decades of clinical experience in patient care, I’ve seen both the challenges and breakthroughs. I’m eager to channel that experience into guiding MosaicDX in advancing clinical innovation and deepening provider collaborations, so together we can restore health by addressing the root causes of complex, chronic disease.”

Recently stepping into the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) is Crystal Marti, an executive with deep expertise in diagnostic laboratory operations, logistics, and customer experience. Prior to MosaicDX, Marti held senior leadership roles at Eurofins – Viracor Clinical Diagnostics and most recently at Eurofins - Viracor BioPharma Services, where she led teams in daily operations, optimizing lab workflows and enhancing service delivery across complex healthcare systems. At MosaicDX, she will lead operations, streamline collaboration, deliver product roadmap and advance innovation to scale growth. “We are building on a foundation of scientific excellence and scaling our lab processes from sample order to final report to ensure unmatched precision, consistency, and speed." said Marti. "By streamlining workflows and integrating industry best practices, we will further enhance MosaicDX’s reputation as a high-quality, precision-focused lab, delivering the reliable results clinicians trust.”

Rounding out the executive team is Mike Bunkers, SVP, Sales. Prior to MosaicDX, he served in senior commercial leadership roles at LabCorp Clinical Trials, Medpace Central Laboratory and most recently at Eurofins - Viracor Biopharma Services. Bringing more than 20 years of experience in building and leading high-performing sales teams, he will focus on expanding market reach and partnerships with providers and partners across the globe. “I’m excited to join MosaicDX during such a pivotal time in the company’s growth,” said Bunkers. “As functional medicine continues its rapid expansion, MosaicDX is uniquely positioned to broaden access to advanced diagnostic testing and empower a worldwide network of providers and strategic partners leading game-changing advances in patient care.”

About Mosaic Diagnostics

Mosaic Diagnostics, a global pioneer in specialty diagnostic testing, is on a mission to restore health by addressing the root cause of complex, chronic disease. Mosaic Diagnostics blends cutting-edge testing, expert clinical support, and practical resources to empower practitioners in developing personalized care strategies that improve patient outcomes. Learn more at mosaicdx.com.

