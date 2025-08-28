Back-To-School 2025: The Joint Chiropractic Shares the Ultimate Guide to Backpacks for Kids

The Joint Chiropractic shares a back-to-school guide with tips to help families choose backpacks that support children’s spinal health.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Every year, as children return to school, they reintroduce their bodies to routines like sitting at desks, carrying heavy backpacks, and participating in after-school sports.” — Steven Knauf, D.C.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With more than 54 million students enrolled in U.S. schools, it is no surprise that backpack-related pain has become a growing concern for parents, educators, and healthcare professionals alike. To help families choose and pack backpacks that support children’s spinal health, The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation’s largest franchisor of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic network, has released its 2025 Ultimate Backpack Guide for Kids."Every year, as children return to school, they reintroduce their bodies to routines like sitting at desks, carrying heavy backpacks, and participating in after-school sports," said Steven Knauf, D.C., vice president of chiropractic and compliance at The Joint Chiropractic. “To help your child maintain spinal wellbeing and avoid issues, it's crucial to ensure their backpacks are used properly.”While backpacks are essential for carrying books and devices, they also play a crucial role in posture, spinal alignment, and long-term comfort. The wrong choice or improper use can lead to discomfort, muscle strain, and even long-term issues.Chiropractor-Approved Tips for Backpack Use• Backpack size matters: It should fit your child’s frame and sit no lower than two inches below the waistline.• Use both shoulder straps: Wide, padded, adjustable straps are key - always wear both to avoid uneven strain.• Stick to the weight limit: Backpacks should not exceed 10 - 15% of a child’s body weight.• Adjust for support: Use waist or chest straps if available for extra stability.• Teach good habits early: Proper use from the start helps build lifelong healthy habits.Children’s spines are still developing; carrying excess weight or wearing a backpack incorrectly can lead to poor posture, muscle strain, and long-term alignment issues. Fortunately, most of these problems are preventable with the right equipment and daily habits.How to Pack for Comfort and Spinal HealthPacking a backpack may seem like a simple task, but it plays a key role in protecting a child’s back, shoulders, and overall posture. A well-packed bag distributes weight evenly, prevents overloading, and reduces the risk of long-term discomfort. Teaching children how to pack their backpacks supports a healthier school experience and builds habits that benefit them for years to come.Some tips to keep in mind:• Keep heavy items close to the back: Place heavy textbooks and laptops near the back panel.• Balance weight: Use compartments to distribute supplies evenly.• Limit non-essentials: Clean out backpacks weekly to avoid unnecessary weight.• Use a lunchbox: Carry food separately to keep main bags lighter.A little attention today can make a big difference tomorrow. With the right backpack, safe practices, and strong support, kids can carry more than just books into the school year. They can carry confidence, comfort, and better health with them every step of the way.If you're exploring holistic ways to support your child’s well-being, chiropractic care may be worth considering. It is noninvasive, drug-free, and focused on whole-body health. For more information about how chiropractic care can benefit children of all ages, visit our full guide to chiropractic care for kids.To access and read the complete 2025 Ultimate Backpack Guide and additional tips on pediatric chiropractic care, click here. For information on The Joint Chiropractic, visit thejoint.com.About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times' annual "Top 400" and "Fast & Serious" list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint "No. 1 in Chiropractic Services," and is regularly ranked on the publication's "Franchise 500," the "Fastest-Growing Franchises," the "Best of the Best" lists, as well as its "Top Franchise for Veterans" and "Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners." SUCCESS named the company as one of the "Top 50 Franchises" in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com Business StructureThe Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.