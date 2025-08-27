Larkins Investigations Expands to Indianapolis, IN – Now Offering Comprehensive Investigative and TSCM Services

The firm of Larkins Investigations is broadening its reach to serve businesses, law firms, and private clients across Central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Larkins Investigations, a trusted name in professional investigative services, is proud to announce its expansion into the Indianapolis, Indiana market. With a proven track record of delivering discreet, reliable, and results-driven investigations, the firm is broadening its reach to serve businesses, law firms, and private clients across Central Indiana.The expansion brings with it a full suite of investigative solutions, including:Surveillance & Background Investigations – Comprehensive observation and research services tailored to individual, corporate, and legal needs.Fraud & Insurance Investigations – Detailed inquiries to uncover fraudulent activity and protect client interests.Corporate & Workplace Investigations – Assistance for businesses in addressing misconduct, AOE/COE, FMLA violations, internal theft, or compliance issues.Domestic & Family Investigations – Support for sensitive personal matters such as infidelity, child custody, and missing persons cases.In addition, Larkins Investigations is excited to introduce Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM) services in Indianapolis. TSCM, often referred to as “bug sweeps,” involves the detection and neutralization of electronic eavesdropping devices such as hidden microphones, cameras, and GPS trackers. With the rise of sophisticated surveillance technologies, these services provide an essential layer of protection for executives, businesses, and private individuals concerned about privacy and security.“Our mission has always been to protect our clients and deliver the truth with professionalism and integrity,” said Matt Larkins, Founder of Larkins Investigations. “By expanding into Indianapolis and introducing TSCM services, we’re strengthening our ability to safeguard our clients’ privacy and provide trusted investigative solutions when they need them most.”With this expansion, Larkins Investigations reaffirms its commitment to serving clients with discretion, expertise, and the highest ethical standards. The firm combines advanced technology with proven investigative techniques to deliver actionable results that stand up in both personal and legal contexts.About Larkins InvestigationsLarkins Investigations is a professional private investigation firm offering surveillance, background checks, fraud investigations, corporate inquiries, domestic investigations, and advanced TSCM (Technical Surveillance Countermeasures) services. Known for integrity, confidentiality, and results, the firm proudly serves clients throughout Indiana.Media Contact:Larkins Investigations📍 Indianapolis, IN📞 502-308-3050✉️ mlarkins@larkinsinvestigations.com

