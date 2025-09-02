The Quonset Hut, a Louisville Art Gallery, Event Space, and Printmaking Studio, Launches New Website

The view from the top of the stairs that lead to the Quonset Hut. Sunset from the Quonset Hut. Gallery view of Letitia Quesenberry's exhibition, "Phosphenes". Friends gather for a closing party honoring Letitia Quesenberry. “Wary”, from The Quonset Hut's upcoming Rosalie Rosenthal show in conjunction with Louisville Photo Biennial.

The new website for the Quonset Hut in Louisville, KY offers visitors information on their art shows, history, community events, and more.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a creative hub that has been serving artists, performers, writers, curators, and community organizations since 2000, the Quonset Hut is excited to announce the launch of their new website. In order to revamp their online presence, the Quonset Hut partnered with Honeywick , a Louisville-owned and operated website development and marketing agency, to expand their previous 1-page website into a 6-page website that could tell their story. Their online space now showcases current and past art exhibitions and offers additional information about the artists. The website also provides historical context for the location and offers examples of the community-oriented events that they have hosted through the years.ABOUT THE QUONSET HUTThe casual passerby may not see the Quonset Hut as they travel down the streets of Louisville, KY; one might never know the prefabricated metal building is there at all, if they are not looking for it. When visitors reach the Hut, which is perched on the edge of Phoenix Hill, they can take in a panoramic view of the city of Louisville. The street address is a stairway and, at the top, the garden setting seems like a hidden, private world.The hillside has been a storied lookout spot since the 1870s, but the structures have changed from a simple park with a gazebo and pleasure garden to a World War II surplus building used as a storage facility. Some even remember the Hut as a summer ice cream parlor, hammock workshop, and concrete statue factory. However, after all of the transformations that the space has gone through, the Quonset Hut remains a place to gather with friends—and now, to look at art.Since the renovation into a year-round structure, owners Leslie and James Millar have hosted numerous local and national artists. In the last few years, the Quonset Hut—with the help of Matthew Bradley—has expanded its program and presentation of contemporary art and the unexpected. In 2025, the Quonset Hut has mounted exhibits by John Begley, Sara Olshansky, Letitia Quesenberry and, in September, will open a show for Rosalie Rosenthal in conjunction with the Louisville Photo Biennial. The Quonset Hut also proudly features musical performances and hosts readings, presentations, and celebrations of all kinds.Beyond bringing a spotlight onto artists’ work, the Quonset Hut also functions as a printmaking studio equipped for lithography, intaglio, serigraphy, and relief printing, as well as paper making and book arts.ABOUT HONEYWICKHoneywick is a full-service website development and marketing agency founded and operated in Louisville, KY. As a proponent for local businesses, the opportunity to expand the Quonset Hut’s previous one-page website into a more robust design was a well-suited project. The collaborative process allowed the Quonset Hut to get a fully customized website designed, developed, and hosted on Honeywick’s private, secure servers with expert-led, full-site SEO optimization following the launch.

