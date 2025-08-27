HVAC Expert Lucas Cellino Shares Seasonal HVAC Preparation Advice in HelloNation

Lucas Cellino

What should homeowners do before turning on their heating system for the season?

HAMBURG, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What should homeowners do before turning on their heating system for the season? According to Lucas Cellino of Cellino Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, the answer involves a mix of simple maintenance tasks and professional HVAC service. In a detailed article published in HelloNation , Cellino outlines steps for seasonal maintenance that protect indoor air quality, prevent costly repairs, and keep energy bills under control.Cellino advises homeowners to start with outdoor units. If a property uses a heat pump, any covers placed on the unit for summer should be removed to allow airflow. He stresses the importance of ensuring proper airflow around condenser coils by clearing away leaves, snow, or debris. A blocked unit causes the system to work harder, raising the chance of damage and reducing efficiency.Scheduling a seasonal HVAC tune-up is another step that helps maintain a system. Professional HVAC technicians inspect blower motors, clean burners, and test electrical components to confirm safe and efficient operation. For systems that use fuel, experts also test for leaks that could impact carbon monoxide safety. A thorough furnace inspection gives homeowners confidence that their system will continue to run smoothly throughout the season.Another area to check before winter is the air filters. Replacing dirty filters with clean ones helps ensure proper airflow, supports consistent comfort, and improves indoor air quality when homes are closed up. Failing to take this simple step forces the system to work harder, resulting in higher energy bills and unnecessary wear.Thermostat testing also plays a role in winter HVAC preparation. Turning the system on early confirms that warm air is circulating evenly throughout the house. If uneven heating is noticed or if airflow seems weak, a professional HVAC inspection is recommended. Problems such as clogged filters, blocked ducts, or blower motor issues should be addressed before cold weather sets in.Cellino also emphasizes the importance of checking carbon monoxide detectors. Heating systems that use combustion require proper ventilation, and faulty units pose a significant safety risk if their detectors are not functioning properly. Testing detectors ensures that a family is protected throughout the heating season.In some cases, a professional may also check refrigerant levels, especially if the home has a heat pump system or a dual-use air conditioner. Low refrigerant can affect efficiency and cause the system to strain unnecessarily. These preventive maintenance tasks help extend the lifespan of equipment and reduce the risk of costly repairs during peak winter use.With the right preparation, homeowners can enjoy consistent comfort without worrying about sudden breakdowns. From outdoor unit care to indoor safety checks, Cellino explains that a well-maintained system runs more efficiently, lowers energy bills, and keeps households warm and secure throughout the year. Regular seasonal maintenance is the best way to keep a system running smoothly and protect against surprise problems.The full article, " What to Do Before Turning on Your Heating for the Season ," provides comprehensive guidance on furnace inspection, changing air filters, cleaning burners, and testing carbon monoxide detectors. This is according to Lucas Cellino of Cellino Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric in Hamburg, New York, who shares practical advice on heating system maintenance and professional HVAC service in HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

