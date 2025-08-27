Emerging Artist Daisy Lashea Releases Powerful New Single 'Outside' via Absolute Pressure Entertainment

Rising rap artist Daisy Lashea of Absolute Pressure Entertainment delivers bars & energy on her new single “Outside” – streaming everywhere now.

Daisy Lashea is the definition of pressure, and at Absolute Pressure Entertainment, all we deliver is pressure.” — Ape BossLito

GA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent artist Daisy Lashea has officially released her highly anticipated single “ Outside ” through Absolute Pressure Entertainment . Now available on all major streaming platforms, the track delivers powerful lyrics, captivating rhythms, and infectious energy, drawing listeners into Daisy Lashea’s world.“Outside” captures Daisy Lashea’s raw, unapologetic energy—blending confidence, grit, and playful storytelling that comes straight from the heart. The track stands as a bold anthem about being outside, knowing your worth, and living life with no apologies. With commanding vocals and lyrics that speak for the real ones, Daisy Lashea delivers a sound that’s authentic, unfiltered, and unforgettable.Building on her growing catalog, Daisy Lashea continues to establish herself as one of the most exciting emerging voices in today’s music scene. Through Absolute Pressure Entertainment, she has consistently delivered songs that resonate deeply with her audience while carving out her own lane in contemporary music.

