U.S. Peripheral Vascular Device Market to Hit $15B by 2031 Amid DVT, CLI, and Drug-Device Growth – iData Research

DVT, CLI, and drug-device combos are driving the U.S. peripheral vascular device market past $15B by 2031, according to iData Research.

As venous conditions rise, high-value PAD interventions are delivering favorable patient outcomes and measurable economic returns.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Peripheral Vascular Device Market is undergoing a major transformation.

iData Research’s latest reports show that the combined Standard and Complex Peripheral Vascular Device Market segments, valued at over $9 billion in 2024, are projected to exceed $12 billion by 2031. This growth is fueled by rising DVT and CLI cases, breakthrough drug-device combinations, and the adoption of advanced imaging technologies.

Produced by iData Research, a leading medical device market intelligence firm, these reports provide strategic insight into procedural demand trends, emerging therapeutic combinations, and pricing dynamics, helping stakeholders align product portfolios, forecast adoption rates, and identify high-growth device segments.

“Peripheral vascular care is being redefined by combination therapies, real-time imaging, and new drug delivery technologies,” said Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research.

Innovation Pushes Peripheral Vascular Market Toward $15B

In the U.S., venous disease affects nearly 5x more people than arterial disease, creating substantial demand for effective treatment tools. With 900,000 DVT cases annually and 600,000 pulmonary embolisms, there is a pressing need for improved diagnostic and intervention options.

Standard vascular devices benefit from widespread procedural use and newer premium designs like hydrophilic catheters and covered stents, which reduce complications and improve long-term outcomes. These advancements raise revenue per case even in high-volume settings. The U.S. standard peripheral vascular device market was valued at over $2.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach over $3.5 billion.

On the complex end, lower-profile devices are expanding access to previously untreatable anatomy, particularly in critical limb ischemia (CLI) and below-the-knee interventions. The shift toward narrower stents, guidewires, and balloons is enabling safer access to distal vasculature and helping physicians tackle more complex cases with precision. The U.S. complex peripheral vascular device market was valued at over $6.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach nearly $8.5 billion.

At the same time, combination therapies, such as atherectomy plus DCB, or IVUS with CTO devices, are becoming standard in high-stakes PAD procedures, driving both better outcomes and higher revenue per case.

Key Insights from the Report:

These technologies are reshaping procurement priorities and opening reimbursement discussions around value-based care. Some of the examples include:

- IVL Gains Momentum in Complex PAD: Intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) is becoming a go-to option for complex peripheral artery disease cases, particularly in heavily calcified vessels where standard PTA or atherectomy may fall short. The ability to safely fracture calcium without damaging soft tissue is driving broader adoption across hospitals and ASCs, contributing to strong unit sales growth and improving procedural outcomes in anatomically challenging scenarios.

- Combination Therapies Boost Revenue Per Case: DCBs, IVUS, CTO devices, and atherectomies are increasingly used in tandem. Most PAD interventions now rely on multiple premium tools per procedure, supporting more effective interventions and higher ROI per procedure for hospitals and device makers.

- Venous Disease Creates Demand Surge: Venous stenting is expanding beyond May-Thurner syndrome, suggesting a broader clinical shift as providers tackle chronic conditions affecting iliac and femoral veins, especially among interventionalists expanding into chronic venous disease beyond May-Thurner syndrome.

- Next-Gen Drug Delivery and Imaging: Enhanced DCBs and stents are offering better pharmacokinetics and biocompatibility. IVUS is now central to planning and guiding PAD treatment.

- Rise of Narrower Devices: Smaller-diameter stents, guidewires, and sheaths are making it easier to treat complex lower-limb cases. These devices carry price premiums and higher adoption.

- Remote Monitoring & Wearables: Real-time perfusion tracking and ischemia detection tools are emerging, especially for patients with chronic PAD and those at risk of amputation, offering new post-discharge monitoring pathways for high-risk PAD populations.

Who Should Read This Report?

The U.S. Standard and Complex Peripheral Vascular Device Market Reports are designed for marketing managers, CEOs, CFOs, as well as strategic decision-makers across interventional radiology, vascular access, and PAD therapy - these reports provide benchmarking and forecasting data to guide strategic investment, portfolio planning, and clinical innovation.

For example, product teams can benchmark adoption of combination therapies like DCB + atherectomy bundles, while business development leads can assess growth potential in underpenetrated segments like drug-eluting embolization.

Explore the Market Report

With the U.S. peripheral vascular market undergoing rapid transformation, these reports help teams prioritize innovation and navigate reimbursement and pricing shifts, without the guesswork.

Produced by iData Research, a leading medical device market intelligence firm, these two reports include:

• Revenue and procedural data across 10+ device categories

• Forecasts for combination therapy use and emerging technologies

• Insights into DVT, CLI, and chronic PAD market dynamics

• Key players across both standard and complex vascular segments

Access a sample of the U.S. Standard and Complex Peripheral Vascular Device Market Reports (2025) to explore how these changes will shape product strategy, reimbursement, and competitive positioning through 2031.

About iData Research

iData Research has been a leader in market intelligence for the medical device industry for over 20 years, delivering data-driven insights that help companies mitigate market risks, optimize pricing strategies, and uncover new revenue opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

