Court Radio Now Livestreams on MyPhillyLawyer’s YouTube Channel

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – MyPhillyLawyer’s Court Radio show now livestreams every Saturday at 9:00 a.m. on YouTube. Those interested in legal topics can tune in on Saturdays or catch their favorite episodes anytime on the MyPhilly Lawyer YouTube channel.

Court Radio tackles emerging and current topics in the world of personal injury and civil litigation. Recent Court Radio topics include their May 24th deep dive into hair relaxer injury litigation with attorney Sherrell L. Dandy. These episodes help shed light on important injury and civil litigation issues, allowing Philadelphians to better understand key topics, protect their safety, and connect with lawyers to help them fight for their legal rights.

Radio isn’t a new format for the team at MyPhillyLawyer. Attorney Dean Weitzman has a long playlist on YouTube, encompassing both the MyPhillyLawyer radio show and “Dean’s House,” a YouTube series that provides a fun behind-the-scenes exploration of Dean’s work in radio and at MyPhillyLawyer.

Court Radio extends the work presented on YouTube, combining Attorney Weitzman’s love of radio with his passion and experience in Pennsylvania personal injury law. Through Court Radio, Attorney Weitzman and a rotating cast of special guests discuss important issues in injury law.

Court Radio also gives Attorney Weitzman and his guests the opportunity to answer questions from callers, a practice started on the MyPhillyLawyer live show. Weitzman and his guests talk through various legal topics, helping callers better understand how the law works in Pennsylvania after a serious injury.

Radio shows can be a fun way to learn more about the topics that interest you. For help with a specific legal problem, however, it’s always wise to speak to an attorney directly. Call MyPhillyLawyer for a free, private consultation with an experienced Philadelphia injury lawyer.

For more information on the myriad of legal services offered, visit MyPhillyLawyer.com.

MyPhillyLawyer is a well-established personal injury law firm serving Greater Philadelphia and the surrounding area. With years of experience and many successful settlements and jury verdicts, our personal injury attorneys are well known and respected and have recovered over half a billion dollars for our clients.

