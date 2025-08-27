PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome Foundation Announces Major Research Grant Opportunity in Memory of Dr. Charis Eng

2024 Symposium

Letters of Intent are due October 1, 2025.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This prestigious grant program was established in memory of Dr. Charis Eng, a pioneering researcher who dedicated her career to advancing the understanding of PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome and providing patient care. Dr. Eng's groundbreaking work has been instrumental in advancing the field and improving outcomes for individuals and families affected by PHTS.

"We are honored to continue Dr. Eng's legacy through this grant program," said Kristin Anthony, President of the PHTS Foundation. "Her dedication to PTEN research has paved the way for countless discoveries, and we are committed to supporting the next generation of researchers who will build upon her remarkable contributions." The PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome Foundation serves as a vital resource for families affected by PHTS, providing comprehensive support through education, financial assistance, and research initiatives. The Foundation's ongoing programs include the development of care guidelines, management of the community's IRB-approved natural history study, and operation of biorepository programs that facilitate critical research efforts.

Mark Your Calendar: The Foundation will commemorate PTEN Awareness Day on October 23, 2025, featuring a virtual PTEN State of Affairs Conference. This educational event will bring together researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, and families to share the latest developments in PTEN research and care. PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome is a rare but underdiagnosed genetic condition that affects multiple body systems and increases the risk of developing neurocognitive changes in some individuals and tumors that can lead to cancer. Research funded by grants like this one is crucial for developing more effective treatments and enhancing the quality of life for those affected.

How to Apply: Researchers interested in applying for this grant opportunity can find detailed application information and guidelines at: https://ptenfoundation.org/pten-hamartoma-tumor-syndrome-foundation-announces-major-research-grant-opportunity-in-memory-of-dr-charis-eng/.

The Foundation encourages applications from investigators at all career stages who are committed to advancing PTEN research.

The PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome Foundation is dedicated to supporting families affected by PHTS through education, financial assistance, and funding multiple research initiatives. The Foundation works to improve diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life for individuals with PHTS while supporting groundbreaking research that will benefit the entire community.

For more information about the grant opportunity, PTEN Awareness Day, or the Foundation's programs, visit www.ptenfoundation.org or email help@ptenfoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.