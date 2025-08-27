E2 Lighting Introduces 4FT Linear Strip With Emergency Battery For Reliable Indoor Illumination

E2 Lighting International Inc.

A new emergency-ready LED solution brings dependable lighting to commercial and industrial spaces.

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E2 Lighting has announced the launch of its new 4FT Linear Strip with emergency battery , designed to provide consistent lighting even during unexpected power outages. Created for commercial and industrial environments, this new fixture delivers energy efficiency, durability, and peace of mind when it matters most.The new linear strip fixture offers smooth, uniform light output and is built for spaces where both performance and safety are critical. From warehouses to offices and retail stores, E2 Lighting’s latest solution ensures operations can continue even when the lights go out, literally.“Lighting isn’t just about brightness anymore,” said a spokesperson for E2 Lighting. “It’s about keeping people safe, keeping work flowing, and doing it all efficiently. This product checks all those boxes, and it looks good doing it.”The 4FT Linear Strip with emergency battery activates automatically in the event of a power loss, providing emergency illumination to help occupants navigate spaces safely. Engineered for easy installation and low maintenance, the fixture supports a wide range of commercial applications and adheres to industry safety and energy standards.Alongside this new product, E2 Lighting continues to expand its emergency lighting solutions. The company also offers the reliable Emergency T8 Tube, a versatile option for retrofitting existing systems without compromising performance during outages.All E2 Lighting products are developed with energy conservation in mind and meet various compliance certifications, including UL, ETL, RoHS, and DLC Premium. The company’s catalog includes LED panel lights, high bay fixtures, wall packs, floodlights, and smart control systems, offering a complete solution for modern lighting needs.Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, E2 Lighting has built its reputation on engineering dependable, efficient lighting systems that help businesses operate safely and sustainably. The company's focus on innovation ensures that each product offers both immediate functionality and long-term value.About E2 LightingE2 Lighting International Inc. is a trusted supplier of advanced LED lighting systems for indoor and outdoor use. Its product lineup includes linear strips, panel lights, emergency fixtures, and smart control systems. Serving commercial and industrial clients nationwide, the company emphasizes performance, durability, and efficiency.

