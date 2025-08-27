Hillstone Law Launches California Road Safety Awareness Initiative
Hillstone Law partners with local organizations to launch a statewide campaign promoting road safety and accident prevention.
According to recent state data, California continues to face rising accident rates, particularly involving distracted driving and speeding. Hillstone Law’s initiative seeks to tackle these issues head‑on by providing free resources, hosting safety workshops, and distributing educational materials across major cities including Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco.
“At Hillstone Law, we see firsthand the devastating impact of preventable accidents,” said Edwin Essakhar, Partner at Hillstone Law. “Our mission goes beyond winning cases, we’re committed to protecting our communities and helping Californians make safer choices on the road.”
Key highlights of the Road Safety Awareness Initiative include:
Free safety workshops in schools and community centers
Educational guides on preventing distracted and impaired driving
Public service campaigns on social media and local radio stations
Scholarship opportunities for students advocating road safety
This initiative reflects Hillstone Law’s long‑standing commitment to community welfare and public safety. By combining legal expertise with proactive prevention efforts, the firm hopes to reduce accidents, injuries, and fatalities across California.
For more information about the campaign and access to free resources, visit HillstoneLaw.com
