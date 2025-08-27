Hillstone Law Launches California Road Safety Awareness Initiative

Hillstone Law Attorneys

Hillstone Law partners with local organizations to launch a statewide campaign promoting road safety and accident prevention.

Our goal is to prevent accidents before they happen by empowering Californians with education and resources.” — Edwin Essakhar, Partner

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hillstone Law , one of California’s leading personal injury firms, has announced the launch of its Road Safety Awareness Initiative , a statewide campaign focused on preventing accidents and saving lives. Through partnerships with local nonprofits, schools, and safety organizations, Hillstone Law aims to educate Californians about responsible driving and pedestrian safety.According to recent state data, California continues to face rising accident rates, particularly involving distracted driving and speeding. Hillstone Law’s initiative seeks to tackle these issues head‑on by providing free resources, hosting safety workshops, and distributing educational materials across major cities including Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco.“At Hillstone Law, we see firsthand the devastating impact of preventable accidents,” said Edwin Essakhar, Partner at Hillstone Law. “Our mission goes beyond winning cases, we’re committed to protecting our communities and helping Californians make safer choices on the road.”Key highlights of the Road Safety Awareness Initiative include:Free safety workshops in schools and community centersEducational guides on preventing distracted and impaired drivingPublic service campaigns on social media and local radio stationsScholarship opportunities for students advocating road safetyThis initiative reflects Hillstone Law’s long‑standing commitment to community welfare and public safety. By combining legal expertise with proactive prevention efforts, the firm hopes to reduce accidents, injuries, and fatalities across California.For more information about the campaign and access to free resources, visit HillstoneLaw.com

