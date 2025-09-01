LLM Scout Launches to Help Brands Track and Boost Visibility in ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity and Google AI

Our mission with LLM Scout is to make AI search visibility measurable and actionable.” — Frank Vitetta, Founder and CEO of LLM Scout

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official launch of LLM Scout , a first-of-its-kind platform that helps businesses monitor and improve how their brand appears inside AI-generated answers from tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews.As generative AI rapidly reshapes how people search for information, brand visibility is no longer just about Google rankings. Instead, companies are either included or invisible in AI-generated answers — with no second page of results. LLM Scout gives marketing teams, agencies and founders the insights they need to stay visible in this new discovery channel.Unlike traditional web or SEO trackers, LLM Scout shows brands when, where and how they are mentioned across multiple AI models, with full transparency into prompts, responses and sources. The platform also benchmarks visibility against competitors and provides clear, actionable steps to increase mentions, improve citations, and strengthen brand authority in AI search.“Our mission with LLM Scout is to make AI search visibility measurable and actionable,” said Frank Vitetta, Founder and CEO of LLM Scout. “Generative AI has changed how customers discover products and services. We want to give businesses the same level of control and clarity in AI search that they’ve had in traditional SEO — and to help them win in this new frontier.”Key features include weekly updates with trend analysis, competitive benchmarking, source transparency, and customizable prompts. With a free 14-day trial and simple, scalable pricing, LLM Scout is designed for modern marketing teams who want clarity, not noise.About LLM ScoutLLM Scout is the leading AI-first SEO tool that helps businesses track and improve their visibility across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews. By mapping brand mentions and competitive performance inside AI-generated answers, LLM Scout gives teams the insights they need to adapt, grow, and stay ahead in the age of generative search.LLM Scout is now available at llmscout.co

