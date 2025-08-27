Shufti Launches 'The One Percent' Campaign to Tackle the Most Dangerous Layer of Fraud

Shufti One Percent Campaign

Shufti released “The One Percent” campaign, exposing the blind spot in fraud prevention systems where deepfakes, synthetics, and forgeries slip through.

99% secure sounds great — until it’s your 1% breach making headlines.” — Shahid Hanif, Founder & CEO at Shufti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The compliance industry has spent decades chasing numbers & percentages—accuracy rates, speed scores, detection benchmarks. Yet beneath these polished metrics lies an uncomfortable truth: identity fraud has never cared about these percentages.

It waits in the margins, taking advantage of small flaws in systems that seem nearly perfect, turning statistical reassurance into serious damage. Because trust, which is built on 99%, can be broken by the remaining 1%.

Recognizing this, Shufti, a global identity verification provider, has launched "The One Percent," a campaign that challenges conventional assumptions about trust, accuracy, and resilience in the fight against financial crime. The idea is built around a single, often unspoken reality: that most fraud prevention tools miss exactly what matters most.

The most advanced identity theft attacks, like Deepfake videos that mimic real liveness cues, synthetic identities crafted using fragments of original personal data, and documents that look just real enough to slip past rigid checks, aren’t trying to overwhelm defenses. They’re trying to exploit the one gap no one’s looking at.

In an industry where “99% accuracy” is marketed as protection, Shufti’s One Percent reframes the conversation. That last one percent missed by nearly every system reframes how trust and risk should be measured.

“Identity fraud doesn’t need to crash the system to succeed. It needs to fit in,” said Shahid Hanif, Founder & CEO at Shufti. “One false acceptance, one missed signal, one synthetic identity that looks close enough, those are the cases that cause real damage. This isn’t failure at scale. It’s a failure at the edge. Not by what’s blocked most of the time, but by what never should get through.”

Shufti’s verification platform has been developed with this reality in mind—focusing not just on scale, but on vigilance at the edge. Its global infrastructure has been trained on rare edge cases across the toughest neighborhoods, including identity & document verification in non-Latin scripts such as Arabic, Cyrillic, Japanese, Chinese, and East Asian formats, which often confound standard verification engines.

The platform also detects patterns that evade conventional workflows—repeating deepfake cues, inconsistent metadata, and subtle behavioural mismatches. By combining biometric liveness, age assurance, behavioral analysis, and device intelligence, Shufti builds resilience in the margins where conventional tools remain blind.

Accuracy is no longer enough; resilience demands certainty. And certainty begins with acknowledging that in fraud, the smallest gap is always the most dangerous.

One percent is a call to professionals across compliance, fintech, igaming, and finance to rethink what resilience means in an era where fraud is quiet, precise, and AI-driven.

“Most systems are built to pass volume tests or numbers. We’re focused on the one that matters, the one you can’t afford to miss,” said Shahid Hanif, Founder & CEO at Shufti.

The campaign will also unfold the real-world examples of overlooked fraud, patterns that escaped standard systems, and case-based visuals that show how today’s attacks don’t test the number strengths; they test the system's blind spots. This is not a product announcement. It’s a wake-up call.

About Shufti

Shufti is a global identity verification and compliance technology provider builds AML checks and KYC systems for what others miss. Designed to detect the difficult, not just the obvious, Shufti’s platform combines biometric analysis, document verification, age estimation, behavioral intelligence, and real-time risk signals trained specifically on the kinds of fraud that standard tools overlook.

Trusted by more than 1,000 enterprises and with active coverage in more than 240 countries and territories, Shufti serves banks, fintechs, marketplaces, and governments that need more than just a compliance solution. They need a second layer of certainty where the last one percent doesn’t go unchallenged.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.