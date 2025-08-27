Seattle's Buslane Digitizes Decades-Old Charter Bus Booking Experience

Michael Rogers Founder | CEO Shop, Compare, and Book A Charter Bus The Modern Way To Charter A Bus

Seattle's latest startup, Buslane, aims to modernize the charter bus industry's antiquated booking process, which has remained unchanged for 30 years.

I've never worked on a company whose mission is so ambitious. The opportunity we have at scale to make a positive impact for both consumers and the motorcoach industry is inspiring and motivating.” — Michael Rogers

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buslane announced the launch of its charter bus booking platform, a direct-to-operator marketplace built to modernize the consumer booking experience and meet the needs of new generations of consumers. By offering a seamless, 100% online platform, Buslane enables consumers to easily discover, compare, and book directly with trusted local motorcoach operators, bypassing the antiquated process of exchanging back-and-forth emails and phone calls that has been the norm for the past 30 years."We're heavily influenced by what's worked in adjacent travel industries, especially what Airbnb did for the vacation rental space," said Michael Rogers, Founder and CEO of Buslane. "We're dealing with many of the same types of issues: highly fragmented supply, a broken discovery and booking process, and an industry slow to adopt new technology. Marketplaces have been proven very effective at solving these specific challenges, which gives us confidence that Buslane's seamless charter bus booking platform will resonate with consumers and operators alike."Buslane's Founder and CEO, Michael Rogers, is a seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of experience operating a motorcoach company before entering the startup world. After his charter bus business was sidelined due to the pandemic, he used his newfound free time to start what would become his new passion, Buslane. "I view Buslane as my opportunity to give back to an industry that has given me so much," said Rogers. "I've never worked on a company whose mission is so ambitious. The opportunity we have at scale to make a positive impact for both consumers and the motorcoach industry is inspiring and motivating." Buslane has officially launched in the Seattle Metro area and has plans to expand to more cities in the coming months. "We're excited to expand quickly so we can help more consumers connect with dedicated, hard-working small business owners," Rogers added.

