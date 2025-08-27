Londonderry Dirt Bike Crash

CONTACT:

CO Griffin McKeown

603-271-3361

August 27, 2025

Londonderry, NH – On August 26, 2025, at approximately 6:40 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single dirt bike crash involving a male operator on private property in Londonderry.

Michael Gilcreast, 52, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was operating a dirt bike down a dirt access road when he attempted to brake rapidly. Due to Gilcreast’s speed, he lost control of the dirt bike, causing him to fall and collide with a rock wall. Gilcreast sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Gilcreast was wearing a helmet and eye protection at the time of the crash, which likely prevented more serious injury from occurring. It appears as though inattention and unreasonable speed are the leading causes of the crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game personnel along with the Londonderry Police Department and Londonderry Fire Department responded to the scene. Gilcreast was transported by Londonderry Fire Department to the Londonderry West soccer fields where he was transferred to Boston MedFlight and flown to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Massachusetts, for further treatment.

Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to use caution when operating off-highway recrational vehicles (OHRVs) and to always wear appropriate safety equipment such as helmets and eye protection. For further information on safe operation of an OHRV, please visit the NH Fish and Game website at https://www.wildlife.nh.gov.