Hiker Rescued on Boulder Loop Trail

CONTACT:

C.O. Benjamin Lewis

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

August 27, 2025

Albany, NH – At 3:22 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call for a hiker experiencing a medical emergency approximately 1.4 miles in on the Boulder Loop Trail in Albany. Kristina Reams, 33, of Bridgton, ME, was hiking Boulder Loop with a partner when she started experiencing a medical emergency that made it impossible to continue under her own power.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers as well as members of Conway Fire and Rescue, the US Forest Service, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and Action Ambulance responded to the call. At approximately 4:15 p.m., rescuers made contact with Reams and were able to treat her and carry her out to a waiting ambulance at approximately 5:48 p.m. Reams was transported to Memorial Hospital in Conway for further evaluation.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.