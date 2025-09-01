Jerry Lewis of Center Texas on Trust: Focusing on the Creator

Jerry Lewis of Center, Texas emphasizes trust in the Creator as the foundation of faith and daily triumph.

CENTER, TX, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When doubt creeps in, Jerry Lewis of Center Texas doesn’t mince words: “He who makes the promise will fulfill it. We don’t need to look to the creature to bring God’s promises to pass, we only need to look to the Creator.”In a recent sit-down, Lewis, pastor, preacher, consultant, contractor, and encourager of churches, shared what he calls “three short reminders of His promises”: Trusting God, Trying God, and Triumphing in Christ.Trusting God“The word trust shows up 134 times in Scripture,” Lewis says with a smile, “and for good reason. Trust is the foundation of everything.”He points to 2 Samuel 22:3: “The God of my rock; in him will I trust: he is my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my high tower, and my refuge, my saviour; thou savest me from violence.”“Job reminds us: Though He slay me, yet will I trust Him. Trust doesn’t stop at salvation—that’s where it begins.”For Lewis, trust means two things: trusting God completely, and trusting Him alone. “We often want to trust Him only on the mountain tops, but real trust is proven in the valley. And if we place our trust in works, people, or even ourselves, it’s vanity. Every good gift comes from above.”Trying GodLewis recalls the words of Malachi 3:10: “Prove me now herewith, saith the LORD of hosts.”“To prove God,” he explains, “isn’t to test Him in unbelief—it’s to step out in trust and let Him show Himself faithful.”He points to Job again as an example. “At some point, Job stopped listening to men. He put his hand over his mouth and let God speak. That’s when things changed. When you stop telling God how to run your life, and you start listening to Him—that’s when peace comes.”“Trying God is simply trusting Him enough to step aside and let His will unfold.”Triumphing in Christ“The greatest triumph is salvation itself,” Lewis notes. “When we trust Jesus as the Son of God, we triumph over sin and death. But it doesn’t stop there.”He explains that believers often trust God with eternity but forget to trust Him with today. “Life is messy. People hurt us. Situations confuse us. But triumph doesn’t depend on our righteousness, we don’t have any. It depends on God’s grace. Where sin abounded, grace did much more abound.”“God’s promises don’t fail because man is weak. They stand because He is faithful.”Lewis points to promises worth clinging to:• “I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” (Heb. 13:5)• “They that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength.” (Isa. 40:31)• “But let all those that put their trust in thee rejoice.” (Ps. 5:11)Lewis ends with a question to readers: “Will you trust Him today? Not just with your soul but with your daily life? On the highest mountain and in the lowest valley, He is faithful.”He then quotes Christ’s invitation:“Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest…” (Matthew 11:28–30).“If life feels heavier than His promise, the key is trust. Trust turns burdens into peace and labor into rest.”For Jerry Lewis, it all comes down to this: “Obedience to God is born from trusting God. Without trust, there is no treasure in heaven, no peace on earth, and no real victory in Christ.”See Jerry Lewis’ recent insights on worship Christin life , and Building People

