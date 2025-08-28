The Great Girlfriends Presents FriendFest ‘25, A One-Day Celebration Of Sisterhood, Wellness, and Community

FriendFest 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Great Girlfriends is thrilled to announce FriendFest ’25 , an immersive one-day experience celebrating friendship, empowerment, and joy. Scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025, at The East Angel in Los Angeles, this vibrant event will host 200 bold, brilliant women for one unforgettable day of connection, community, and self-celebration .FriendFest is where “girls trip” meets empowerment. It’s an invitation to gather your girlfriends, or come solo and find your tribe for a day that honors the friendships fueling our passion, purpose, and peace. “Friendship is more than a connection…it’s a lifeline. It’s your group chat. Your safe space. Your hype squad. Your healing circle,” the event emphasizes.“Today is yours. To Rise Slowly. To say No. To do everything…or absolutely nothing, on your terms. When you’re ready to fill your cup with joy, sisterhood, and sunshine, joy is calling. Answer how and when you want.”– Sybil Amuti, Founder of The Great GirlfriendsFriendFest ’25 will feature an exciting lineup of experiences designed to inspire, empower, and connect. Guests can look forward to power-packed panels on wellness, finance, and entrepreneurship, along with curated spaces to vibe and grow. The day will also include live podcast recordings, fitness and movement sessions, a vibrant marketplace of women-owned brands, and signature fireside chats with bold voices in business, rounded out with music, dancing, and immersive sisterhood experiences.This year, FriendFest proudly partners with Support Your Girlfriends, a nonprofit founded by Dr. Nikkia McClain dedicated to building community and celebrating women’s success, and WalkGood LA, a family-led wellness collective known for yoga, hikes, and healing circles throughout Los Angeles. Together, these partners help create a festival atmosphere that balances joy, wellness, and purpose.The event will be hosted by Sybil Amuti, founder of The Great Girlfriends, and Dr. Nikkia McClain, founder of Tene Nicole Agency. They will be joined by an inspiring roster of speakers, including Atoya Burleson, Bree Frank, Dr. Cheryl Polote-Williamson, Erica Campbell, Gia Peppers, Ivy Coco, Dr. Jatali Bellanton, Jovian Zayne, Kasiopia Moore, KJ Rose, Marley Ralph, Minda Harts, and Modupé Congleton, among others. The leadership advisory board features influential women such as Brandice Daniel, Crystal Etienne, and more, ensuring that FriendFest ’25 delivers a powerhouse of insights, celebration, and connection.For more information on The Great Girlfriends, please visitFor media inquiries, interviews, and partnership opportunities, please contact Olivia Bishop at olivia@tenenicole.com or 518.330.3835.ABOUT THE GREAT GIRLFRIENDSFounded in 2015, The Great Girlfriends has evolved into a trusted platform where women connect, learn, and grow. The brand reaches over 20,000 women monthly via podcast and serves nearly 75,000 globally in its community. Its annual events, including FriendFest, retreats, and virtual workshops, foster meaningful connections, and the podcast consistently ranks in Apple’s top self-help and business charts.

