RCM Matter, a TechMatter Company, Introduces Next-Gen Medical Billing & RCM Software Solution for Modern Practices

RCM Matter, a TechMatter Company, Launches a Next-Gen Medical Billing & RCM Solution for Modern Practices

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RCM Matter, a subsidiary of TechMatter, announced the launch of its flagship product, a next-generation Medical Billing and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) software solution that’s built for modern-day healthcare practices. The platform empowers providers with automation, compliance, and transparency, helping them reduce administrative stress and strengthen financial performance.

Built from the ground up with healthcare teams in mind, the RCM software offers automated claim scrubbing, real-time analytics, and seamless integration with leading EHR and practice management systems. With a secure, cloud-based framework, the software allows providers to manage billing efficiently from anywhere while ensuring compliance with the latest industry standards.

“Our mission has always been about people first: patients, providers, and the staff who keep healthcare moving,” said Mubashir Hanif, CEO and Founder of TechMatter. “Our new software reflects that mission. Too often, providers are weighed down by inefficient systems and rising claim denials. We wanted to deliver something that feels like a true partner in their operations, not just another piece of software. This is about giving practices confidence, clarity, and the ability to focus on what matters most: patient care.”

The launch arrives at a crucial moment for healthcare organizations dealing with tighter margins, complicated compliance requirements, and increasing denial rates. RCM Matter’s top-of-the-line billing software addresses these challenges with intelligent automation, audit-ready documentation, and financial insights that help providers make data-driven decisions without added complexity.

RCM Matter’s Head of Product Development added, “Every feature of our RCM software was shaped by conversations with real providers. They told us what frustrates them, what slows them down, and what they wish their billing systems could do better. We translated that feedback into a platform that feels intuitive, reliable, and genuinely supportive of their day-to-day work. This isn’t just technology. It’s technology that listens.”

With this launch, RCM Matter reinforces TechMatter’s mission of transforming healthcare operations through solutions that are practical, human-centered, and future-ready.

Availability

RCM Matter’s billing software is now available to healthcare practices, hospitals, and specialty clinics across the United States. The company is also providing customized onboarding, staff training, and continuous support to help clients get the most from the platform.

To book a demo, visit www.rcmmatter.com/contact or email at info@rcmmatter.com.

About RCM Matter

RCM Matter, a TechMatter company, is focused on delivering forward-thinking medical billing and RCM solutions. By combining provider feedback with advanced technology, RCM Matter creates products that simplify complex workflows and allow practices to focus more on care and less on administrative challenges.

About TechMatter

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Glendale, California, TechMatter is a technology solutions provider specializing in healthcare innovation, managed IT services, and enterprise software development. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that include electronic health record systems, practice management platforms, revenue cycle management, and cloud-based infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

