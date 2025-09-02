NEW BOOK - HOW REAL-WORLD CORPORATE BOARDS BATTLE 'BOARDROOM MELTDOWN'

Hacking the Boardroom, the new book from Ralph Ward

Reveals the Clever Boardroom "Hacks" That Can Save Corporations

These hacks will save your board time, cut effort, improve outcomes, and help directors sleep better at night. I’ve collected these worldwide, and share them in Hacking the Boardroom.” — Ralph Ward, author, Hacking the Boardroom

RIVERDALE, MI, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With every fresh corporate scandal (Boeing, Volkswagen, Theranos, Wells-Fargo, Toshiba, etc.) the cry "Where was the board!?!?" is heard from regulators, investors and the news media. The new book Hacking the Boardroom , by global governance authority Ralph Ward provides a disturbing answer -- corporate boards are in the thick of the world's business disasters... but prove hapless because "boards simply suck at the oversight job we demand of them today."Ward brings over 30 years of writing, reporting and advising to corporate governance. He sees our boardroom model, developed centuries ago to guide simple joint stock companies, today overwhelmed by modern scope, scale, complexity, "valuations in the billions and trillions," and punishing legal demands. For the part-time amateurs who make up independent board membership, there’s "too little time, far too much raw information to monitor, and massive legal and financial dangers when inevitable governance failure hits."But global boardroom model isn't going away, so "if we can’t reinvent the boardroom, let’s trying hacking it." Training and advising global boards, Ward has collected their hard-won "boardsmanship" knowledge that flies beneath the radar of MBA programs and consultants, but helps companies build better, faster, smarter, safer governance. This boardroom "folk wisdom" covers a wide spectrum (board agendas, meetings, committees, liability, board info, controls, smart use of new tech, personal battles, etc.), and is now available in the new book, Hacking the Boardroom (Routledge, Sept. 1, 2025).Click for specifics on Hacking the Boardroom... top governance issues and questions for 2025... and Ralph Ward's boardroom background. Plus, click here for an online Q&A with Ward on board issues and his new book.Ralph Ward is supporting the book launch with media interviews, podcasts and speaking. Contact him at rward@boardroominsider.com, at 1+989-833-7615 or via his LinkedIn page.

