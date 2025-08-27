Catch the Last Weekend of Summer at State Beaches

Published on Wednesday, August 27, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) reminds the public that state beach facilities, including pavilion restrooms and concessions, will close for the season after Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1. Lifeguards and staff will no longer be on duty, and winterization of facilities will begin Tuesday, Sept. 2.

All eight state beaches are expected to have lifeguards on duty throughout the holiday weekend. However, due to staffing reductions, DEM may reduce swimming areas at certain locations. Lifeguards will be on duty at non-surf swimming areas at Lincoln Woods, Pulaski, and Goddard Memorial State Parks, but will not be present at Fort Adams State Park and the Burlingame State Park Picnic Area. Lifeguards are an added layer of safety, but individual responsibility is essential. Remember that safety starts with you:

Swim only in designated swimming areas with lifeguard coverage

Know your swimming limits

Stay aware of water conditions

Parents and adults should always supervise children near water

See more safety tips at www.riparks.ri.gov/beachsafety

After Labor Day, beach gates and parking lots remain open unless extreme weather requires closures. Non-food concessions at Misquamicut State Beach will remain open daily, weather permitting, for a few weeks after the holiday. Portajohns will be available at most state beaches as conditions allow.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.