Veterinary Expert Mark Justice Offers Advice on Itchy Pets and Skin Irritation Treatment in HelloNation Magazine

Dr. Mark Justice

What should pet owners do when their dog or cat won’t stop scratching?

In many cases, careful observation at home combined with veterinary guidance makes it possible to manage skin problems effectively and keep pets comfortable.” — Dr. Mark Justice

HOBBS, NM, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What should pet owners do when their dog or cat won’t stop scratching? In HelloNation Magazine, veterinary expert Mark Justice of Double J Animal Hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico, shares valuable insight into recognizing and treating common skin problems in dogs and cats. From fleas to fungal infections, skin irritation in pets is a widespread issue that can lead to discomfort and more serious health concerns if not addressed promptly.Justice outlines the most common causes behind persistent itching and irritation. Fleas remain a frequent offender, even when they aren't visibly noticeable. In many cases, just a few bites can spark intense reactions, especially in pets with flea allergy dermatitis. Environmental and food allergies are also common, often triggering scratching, paw-licking, or even digestive symptoms. When pets scratch themselves excessively, they can damage their own skin, opening the door to bacterial or fungal infections that further worsen their condition.According to Justice, identifying the root cause is essential to breaking the cycle of discomfort. At Double J Animal Hospital, evaluations often begin with physical exams that include searching for fleas and reviewing the pet’s history. Depending on the symptoms, the next steps may include skin scrapings, cytology tests, or even food trials to identify underlying allergies. These diagnostic tools help veterinarians determine whether the irritation is due to parasites, infection, or an allergic reaction, allowing them to tailor treatment accordingly.For flea-related cases, treatment goes beyond just the pet. Effective flea control includes both prescription topical or oral medications and environmental cleaning. Vacuuming regularly and washing pet bedding are critical steps to eliminate fleas from the home. When allergies are to blame, Justice often advises a change in diet, especially one limited in ingredients or hypoallergenic, along with medications like antihistamines or immunotherapy for more severe reactions.In the case of infections, topical creams, medicated shampoos, or oral prescriptions are commonly used. Whether bacterial or fungal, skin infections require careful treatment and follow-up to ensure they are fully resolved. Without proper attention, these infections may lead to hair loss, skin odor, and long-term inflammation.Justice also highlights the importance of daily care between veterinary visits. He recommends consistent grooming to help owners detect changes in the skin early. Ongoing flea prevention is vital in warmer climates like New Mexico, where fleas can thrive year-round. In addition, diets that include Omega‑3 fatty acids support healthy skin and reduce inflammation, while keeping living spaces clean helps reduce environmental triggers such as dust mites or mold.Some skin conditions may become chronic, especially when caused by seasonal allergies or persistent sensitivities. Justice notes that in Hobbs, common allergens include local grasses and dust mites. In these cases, he often works with pet owners to develop long-term treatment plans that include a combination of dietary changes, medicated baths, supplements, and regular veterinary monitoring. This integrated approach often leads to lasting improvements in both comfort and coat quality.Behavioral signs also play a role in spotting potential problems. When pets become restless, sleep poorly, or avoid being touched, it may be due to irritation or pain caused by skin conditions. These subtle cues should prompt a visit to the veterinarian, even if physical symptoms like redness or scaly patches are not yet obvious.Justice emphasizes that early detection is one of the most powerful tools pet owners have. Whether the source is fleas, food, or fungus, prompt veterinary care can prevent the issue from progressing and restore the animal’s comfort and well-being.For a full breakdown on How to identify symptoms and choose the right care plan, Itchy Pets? How to Spot and Treat Common Skin Problems in Dogs and Cats provides expert-led guidance for concerned pet owners. This is according to Dr. Mark Justice of Double J Animal Hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico, who shares her professional approach to pet skin irritation treatment in HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.