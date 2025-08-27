As Legal Immigration Faces New Pressures, Immigration Attorney and Former U.S. Diplomat Ramin Asgard Offers Solutions

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With immigration once again at the center of national debate, former U.S. diplomat, national security expert, and longtime immigration attorney Ramin Asgard is calling for practical, results-oriented solutions to strengthen America’s legal immigration system.

Drawing on more than three decades in U.S. foreign policy and immigration law, Asgard offers a rare insider perspective. He has conducted over 30,000 visa interviews as a U.S. State Department consular officer and now leads Asgard Law Offices PLLC, advising thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, highly skilled professionals, and individuals with extraordinary ability.

“Every day I work with talented, law-abiding immigrants who are doing everything right,” Asgard said. “But with growing delays, shifting rules, and an increasingly strict enforcement climate, too many are questioning whether the U.S. legal immigration process is reliable enough to build their futures on. That’s not just their problem—it’s America’s problem.”

Asgard warns that as rhetoric escalates and policies shift, even the most qualified immigrants are reconsidering the U.S. as a destination. This hesitation has ripple effects: startups that launch elsewhere, businesses that never open, top students and professors who choose other countries, research left unfunded, high-skilled jobs never created, and tourism dollars lost.

“These are real, long-term losses that weaken America’s economy, innovation ecosystem, and global standing,” Asgard noted. “Most Americans don’t realize it’s happening.”

Operating at the intersection of law, policy, and public engagement, Asgard works one-on-one with clients while advising institutions and policymakers on legal reform and diplomatic engagement. His guiding principle is simple: High-merit immigration benefits both the immigrant and America.

“Good for You, Good for America,” he explained. “It’s more than a slogan—it’s the filter we use to prioritize who we help, how we help them, and how we think about immigration policy. It’s also a workable blueprint for the first comprehensive, bipartisan immigration reform in decades.”

Beyond immigration law, Asgard is a recognized authority on Iran and Middle East affairs. He served as Director of the Iran Regional Presence Office in Dubai, Senior Foreign Policy Advisor (POLAD) to U.S. Central Command, and Director of Voice of America Persian Service. He has also served abroad in Afghanistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE and has appeared on CNN International, TRT World, Al Jazeera, and other major outlets.

With rising global tensions and shifting U.S. immigration policies, Asgard stresses the need for grounded, experienced voices offering practical solutions rather than partisan rhetoric.

As part of this effort, Asgard is developing LibertyShield, an AI-powered mobile platform to help lawful immigrants protect their rights and navigate today’s complex enforcement environment. Scheduled for launch this fall, LibertyShield will make immigration guidance accessible, accurate, and timely.

“Our mission is to help people who follow the rules succeed—and to ensure government resources are directed toward policies that truly benefit the public. In short: Good for You, Good for America.”

About Ramin Asgard

Mr. Asgard is an immigration attorney, national security expert, and consultant based in Tampa, FL. As Founder of Asgard Law Offices, PLLC, his work is focused on Entrepreneur, Business, Investor & Exceptional Ability Immigration, Specialized Consular Solutions, National Security Matters, Middle East Foreign & Security Affairs, and Government Relations. He has also served as co-founder for two technology startups, and helped found the Office of Advanced Analytics at the Department of State. Mr. Asgard is also a highly decorated veteran of the U.S. Foreign Service with the Department of State, with extensive expeditionary/combat, field, and headquarters experience in the political, intelligence, political/military, commercial/trade advocacy, economic, public diplomacy, and research and analysis areas.

Mr. Asgard has also served as Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council and the University of South Florida, as an Adjunct Political Scientist at RAND, and as an International Affairs Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. Mr. Asgard is a member of Phi Beta Kappa, a Lifetime Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. Mr. Asgard is a recipient of the State Department’s prestigious Ambassador Charles E. Cobb Award for Initiative and Success in Trade Development, the Secretary of State’s Award for Public Outreach, and nine Superior and Meritorious Honor Awards.

