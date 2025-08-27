Dr. Francisco M. Torres, M.D. Selected as a Recipient of the Castle Connolly Top Doctors 2025 Award

Castle Connolly Top Doctors 2025

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that Dr. Francisco M. Torres, M.D., a distinguished leader in the field of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation/Pain Medicine, has been honored with the Castle Connolly Top Doctors 2025 Award. This prestigious recognition highlights Dr. Torres's dedication to delivering exceptional care and his significant contributions to advancing medical practices.

Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., known for its rigorous peer-review process, selects Top Doctors based on their outstanding credentials, expertise, and patient care outcomes. Dr. Torres has been recognized for his excellence in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation/Pain Medicine and his unwavering dedication to improving the health and well-being of his patients.

"I am truly humbled and honored to receive this award," Dr. Torres stated. "This recognition reflects not just my efforts but the incredible teamwork of my colleagues and the support of my patients. I remain committed to providing the highest standard of care and continuing to innovate in our field."

Dr. Torres has served the community for over 35 years, earning a reputation for his compassionate approach and clinical expertise. He is an active member and Fellow of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Through his books and medical articles, he has made significant contributions to enhancing patient care standards.

The Castle Connolly Top Doctors list is a trusted resource for patients seeking the best medical care, and this recognition places Dr. Torres among an elite group of medical professionals nationwide.

For more information about Dr. Francisco M. Torres and his work, please visit www.fsiwellnessclinic.com.

**About Castle Connolly**

Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. is a healthcare research and information company that helps consumers find the best doctors and top hospitals. The organization's mission is to empower patients with the knowledge to choose truly exceptional healthcare providers.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Francisco M. Torres, M.D.

727-797-7463

Foreveryoungmd@gmail.com

Florida Spine Institute and Wellness

