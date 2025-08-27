Hero fundraiser completes 580-mile walk for trafficked women

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A CEO says walking for more than a month to raise awareness and support for survivors of human trafficking was the hardest challenge of her life.Britney Higgs, founder of Her Campaign, walked from the Non-Profit’s safe house in Billings, Montana, to their newly-opened site in Denver, Colorado.Walk For Her – a 580-mile trek – drew supporters, churches and communities together as Britney bravely crossed state lines to highlight the human trafficking plight in America.She was accompanied every step of the way by her pet goat ‘Freedom’, and husband Sammy drove alongside her in an RV to ensure she was safe.Higgs has raised more than $70,000 so far but hopes to eventually reach her ambitious $580,000 target which will allow Her Campaign to continue and expand its work amongst women and their families who have been trafficked."This past month has been one of the most stretching seasons of my life – emotionally, mentally, and physically,” she said.“My faith has been tested in ways I didn’t expect, and I’ve had to lean on God in every single step. There’s been a constant choice to trust him when I didn’t have the strength or clarity to see the end of the road. I’ve realized that faith isn’t just believing he can do something – it’s trusting him when the journey is hard, messy, and uncertain.“As we walked, we witnessed so many people become passionate about this issue. People from all walks of life stepped in to pray, give, walk beside us, and use their influence to speak out for survivors. We’re grateful to everyone for their kindness and support.”Mother-of-four Higgs previously visited Iraq where she worked with women who had been trafficked by ISIS. She started Her Campaign in America and now has staff across the two sites. Following referrals, women arrive at the safe houses where they stay for eight weeks, receiving care and professional support. Her Campaign’s vision is to open safe houses across the country.Check out www.hercampaign.org for more information.ENDS

